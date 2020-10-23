Northland police beat: Oct. 29

ThisWeek group

An employee of a tire repair business on the 2300 block of Morse Road reported he changed a tire to a man’s vehicle between noon and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10, and the man attempted to pay with a credit card.

When the card was declined, the man allegedly drove away without paying for the tire valued at $85.

The employee told police he then realized the man also had taken $1,275 from the cash register.

In other Northland-area incident reports:

• Two women on the 1900 block of North Hulmac Street reported they were watching TV inside the residence when a man slid open a window to their home and gained entry about 1:25 a.m. Oct. 9. The women said they were punched and kicked by the man, who also allegedly groped one woman. The other woman reportedly swung a glass decorative item at the suspect. She also swung it at another man who attempted to enter the residence through the window. The men reportedly caused $50 damage to a window screen and $700 to a TV that was punched by one of the suspects. The men also allegedly stole a cellphone valued at $200 and a laptop computer valued at $400.

• An employee of a convenience store on the 1500 block of Schrock Road reported two men entered the business at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 9 and robbed him at gunpoint, taking $100 from the cash register, $100 in lottery tickets and $100 in cigarettes.

• A woman on the 1300 block of Rothingham Lane reported someone fired a bullet through her kitchen window between 11:46 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11:02 a.m. Oct. 10, causing $200 in damage.

• An employee of a business on the 6200 block of Quarter Horse Drive reported two white males who were heavily tattooed spray-painted an exterior wall of the business between noon and 2:36 p.m. Oct. 12, causing $700 in damage.

• A woman on the 3200 block of Covert Court reported her vehicle was struck by a bullet between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. Oct. 10, causing $500 in damage.

• A handgun valued at $440, shoes valued at $390, a purse valued at $70, an antique baby doll valued at $63, a credit card and a driver’s license reportedly were stolen from a Columbus woman’s unlocked vehicle parked on the 5800 block of Hampton Cove between 10 p.m. Oct. 12 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

• A North Carolina man reported someone stole dry-suit clothing valued together at $1,900, handgun valued at $1,000, a helmet valued at $350 and a straight razor valued at $150 from his unlocked vehicle while staying at a hotel on the 6200 block of Quarter Horse Drive between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 8:45 p.m. Oct. 12.

• A church on the 5800 block of Sinclair Road reported someone broke the glass on a door at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 10, causing $500.

• Two handguns and a rifle, no values provided, reportedly were stolen from a residence on the 1400 block of Morse Road between 11 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 p.m. Oct. 10.

• A Columbus man reported a known woman scratched an “X” in the paint of the hood of his truck while parked on the 800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road between 10:30 and 10:53 p.m. Oct. 10.

• A man reported he invited a woman to his hotel room on the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road and she stole his wallet valued at $10, two credit cards, an undisclosed amount of Suboxone and $213 in cash.

• A woman on the 5700 block of Tacoma Road reported someone broke out four windows to her truck between 10 p.m. Oct. 13 and 12:30 a.m. Oct. 14, causing $800 in damage.

• A TV valued at $450 and plates valued at $400 reportedly were stolen from a man’s residence on the 1800 block of Oakgrove Court between 10 p.m. Oct. 12 and 11:15 a.m. Oct. 13. Entry was gained through an unlocked window.

• An unknown man reportedly threw a metal rod at a Plexiglass partition inside a convenience store on the 1700 block of Morse Road at 9:58 p.m. Oct. 15, causing $100 in damage.

• A cellphone valued at $2,400 and $50 in cash reportedly was stolen from a woman’s unlocked vehicle on the 2300 block of Case Road 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

• A man on the 2900 block of Morality Drive reported the theft of tools valued together at $2,860 between 8 a.m. Oct. 12 and 8 a.m. Oct. 15.