Northland police beat: Nov. 6

A woman in the 1000 block of Mediterranean Avenue reported someone stole a cellphone valued at $1,000 from her vehicle between 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 1 p.m. Oct. 29 as well as caused $600 in damages to her vehicle’s tires and $3,000 in damages to her vehicle’s paint.

In other Northland-area incident reports:

• A man in the 1800 block of Hampstead Drive reported he was defrauded out of $4,000 at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 31 through an incident involving one of his personal checks. No other details were provided.

• A man in the 1000 block of Mediterranean Avenue reported the theft of a handgun valued at $600 from his vehicle between 11 p.m. Oct. 30 and 9:45 a.m. Oct. 31.

• A woman in the 1000 block of Mediterranean Avenue reported the theft of a handgun valued at $300 and a concealed carrying permit from her vehicle between 11 p.m. Oct. 30 and 9:45 a.m. Oct. 31.

• A woman working as an elections poll worker in the 1400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported the theft of her purse valued at $5, two credit cards and $5 in cash between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3.

• A woman in the 6300 block of Well Fleet Drive reported someone fired at least four gunshots that struck her residence, causing $500 in damage at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 31.

• A woman in the 5900 block of Spring Run Drive reported she was scammed out of $1,800 after she wired money between 7:40 p.m. Oct. 29 and 2:20 p.m. Nov. 2 to a person she thought was a landlord for a residence she sought to rent.

• A man in the 1200 block of East Granville-Dublin Road reported he was assaulted by two known male suspects at 9:52 p.m. Oct. 29 following a dispute over payment for a painting job.

• A Columbus man reported he paid $3,300 to an auto-repair business in the 4600 block of Karl Road and the businesses subsequently permanently closed without repairing his vehicle.

• Shoes valued at $1,800, a video-gaming system valued at $800, two handguns, no values provided, a safe, no value provided and $3,600 in cash reportedly was stolen from a woman’s residence in the 2000 block of Waymont Road between 1 and 5:44 p.m. Oct. 30.

• Shoes valued at $1,200, a cellphone valued at $800, a TV valued at $600, bed linens and blankets valued together at $500, pots and pans valued together at $250 and a computer tablet valued at $200 reportedly were stolen from a man’s residence in the 1800 block of Forest Oak Lane between Sept. 5 and Oct. 30.

• A handgun valued at $300 reportedly was stolen from a man’s residence in the 4700 block of Lodgelane Drive at 7:38 p.m. Nov. 2.

• A Columbus man reported the theft of a handgun valued at $320 from his vehicle while parked in the 1700 block of Morse Road between 4:20 and 5:20 p.m. Oct. 28.

• An employee of a hotel in the 800 block of Morse Road reported the theft of a TV valued at $400 and end tables valued together at $400 from the hotel between 11 a.m. Oct. 30 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31.

• A woman in the 4300 block of Le Marie Court reported someone threw a rock through a window to her car, no damage value provided, at 8:55 p.m. Oct. 31.

• A glass door valued at $1,000 at a convenience store in the 2400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reportedly was shattered following a fight between two men outside the business at 3:34 p.m. Nov. 1.

• A woman in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard reported someone used her personal information to withdraw $1,110.50 from her bank account between Oct. 15 and Nov. 2.

• A woman in the 4500 block of Bridgewood Court reported five to six unknown males broke the windshield to her vehicle, causing $200 in damages, while parked outside her residence at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 2.

