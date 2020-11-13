Northland police beat: Nov. 13

ThisWeek group

Two men were charged with assault after police reportedly were unable to determine what happened following an altercation at a store on the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at 5:56 p.m. Nov. 5, when they responded to a panic-button alert from the business.

Upon arrival, a 62-year-old male employee from Columbus told police a man entered the store and urinated on the floor. When asked to leave, the suspect allegedly struck the employee’s hand, causing his ring finger to swell.

At that point, the alleged victim said he grabbed a baseball bat to defend himself but never used it. A co-worker corroborated his account to police.

The alleged suspect, however, denied urinating on the floor and told police he was waiting in line for food when the employee struck him five times with a bat. The 46-year-old Columbus man reportedly did not have signs of injury, but said he struck the employee in the hand in self defense.

After police were unable to conclude what occurred, they referred both men to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office on charges of assault.

• Two cosmetology kits valued together at $1,200, $600 in cash, clothes valued at $500, headphones valued at $200 and shoes valued at $200 reportedly were stolen from a woman’s vehicle while parked in a parking lot at a restaurant on the 6800 block of Flag Center Drive between 2 a.m. and 5:47 p.m. Nov. 8.

• A woman on the 1100 block of Sanborn Place reported between Oct. 18 and Nov. 18, someone stole a personal check from the mail, altered it and cashed it for $3,600.

• A 56-year-old man and 60-year-old woman, both from Newark, reported they were robbed at gunpoint of a wallet, sunglasses, keys, three credit cards, a personal checkbook, a driver’s license and a Social Security card by an unidentified suspect on the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 7.

• A 50-year-old Columbus man was charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly attempted to damage a woman’s vehicle after she refused to give him money or food while in a drive-thru on the 1400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 12:48 p.m. Nov. 9.

• A woman on the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard reported $2,000 in damage to the roof of her vehicle and $1,000 in damage to the windshield, and the incident occurred between 1 and 10:43 a.m. Nov. 5.

• A man on the 5200 block of Arrowood Loop East reported someone stole a personal check from the mail between Sept. 27 and Nov. 5, altered it and cashed it for $9,800.

• A 29-year-old man and 21-year-old man on the 1100 block of Shanley Drive reported they were robbed at gunpoint by two known males who stole $2,450 in cash, two laptop computers valued together at $1,000, a TV valued at $800 and a cellphone valued at $170 at 12:15 a.m. Nov. 5.

• A woman and two men on the 2000 block of Fitzroy Drive reported their vehicles were shot numerous times, causing $1,500 in damage, between 7:19 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4.

• A 29-year-old Columbus woman reported she was at a bar on the 2300 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3 when an unknown man took her cell phone valued at $900 and fled.

• A man reported someone broke out a window to his vehicle, causing $200 in damage, while parked outside a bar on the 2300 block of East Dublin-Granville Road between 10 and 11:37 p.m. Nov. 10.