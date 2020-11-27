Northland police beat: Nov. 27

A man reportedly turned the tables on the oddsmakers – and a local bar – after cashing in on stolen lottery tickets.

According to a Columbus Division of Police report, an unidentified man walked out of a bar in the 1600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 4:26 p.m. Nov. 15 without paying for $1,200 in Keno tickets he procured during his visit.

The report stated the bar was liable for the theft, but the Ohio Lottery, which administers Keno, apparently also took a loss.

According to the report, the suspect cashed in $1,500 in winning tickets he received through the theft at two undisclosed locations Nov. 17.

Although police had no suspects, the bar reportedly has video of the alleged thief.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

• A woman in the 1600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported someone slashed both rear tires to her vehicle, causing $750 in damage, between 3:35 and 3:40 p.m. Nov. 16.

• A Galion man reported someone broke the lock to his vehicle, causing $500 in damage, and stole a pair of shoes valued at $80 while he was at a restaurant in the 1500 block of Polaris Parkway between 6:50 and 8 p.m. Nov. 14.

• A metal table valued at $1,200, a stool valued at $250 and two wooden tables valued together at $200 reportedly were stolen from the patio of a bar in the 6700 block of Karl Road between 6:23 and 7:14 p.m. Nov. 16.

• A woman in the 1300 block of Sharon Green Drive reported someone broke the front windshield to her vehicle, causing $1,000 in damage, between 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 11:40 a.m. Nov. 22. Additionally, the woman reported the paint on her vehicle was scratched, causing $1,000 in damage.

• A purse valued at $80, a wallet valued at $65, $300 in cash, shoes valued at $125, a jacket valued at $50, four credit cards, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and a birth certificate reportedly were stolen from a woman’s vehicle while parked outside her residence in the 5500 block of Oak Knoll Drive between 1 and 7:16 a.m. Nov. 16.

• A handgun valued at $500 reportedly was stolen from a man’s unlocked vehicle while parked outside his residence in the 5600 block of Great Hall Court between Nov. 9 and Nov. 18.

• A woman in the 5900 block of Slippery Rock Drive reported someone fired shots into her residence at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 19, causing damages valued together at $1,200 to a window, vinyl siding and a storm gutter.

• A dog, described as a bichon mix, reportedly was stolen from a woman’s vehicle in the 5700 block of Emporium Square between 5:45 and 6:22 p.m. Nov. 21 after a woman told police she left the dog unattended in her unlocked vehicle.

• A man in the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard reported someone caused $5,000 in damages to his vehicle by denting it, scratching the paint and putting an unknown substance in his gas tank between 7 a.m. Nov. 15 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 16.

• An automobile dealership in the 4800 block of Sinclair Road reported someone broke into an office and stole a set of keys valued at $2,000 at 4:41 a.m. Nov. 18.

• Tools valued together at $5,000 reportedly were stolen the bed of a man’s vehicle while parked outside his residence in the 5800 block of Roche Drive between midnight and 4:33 p.m. Nov. 20.

• A man in the 2000 block of Tipsfield Road reported the theft of a firearm valued at $900 from his vehicle between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19.