Girls Volleyball: Brenden Pence steps down as coach at DeSales

DeSales girls volleyball coach Brenden Pence announced his resignation Dec. 4 after four seasons that included the program’s first state championship in 37 years.

Pence went 73-23 overall and 21-6 in CCL play with the Stallions, leading them to league titles in each of his first three seasons and Division I district championships in 2017, 2019 and this year.

Last year’s team went 27-2 and swept Parma Padua in the state final.

This season, the Stallions went 10-8 overall and 2-3 in the CCL, losing to Olentangy Orange 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 in a regional semifinal. They had several matches canceled at the end of the regular season because of a COVID-19 quarantine.

“Our family is growing and my career has changed quite a bit with COVID, so it's taking a lot more of my time and focus,” said Pence, adding that he and wife Logan — who was one of her husband’s assistant coaches from 2017-19 — are expecting their second child in May.

Pence also went 71-23 overall and 57-0 in City League-North Division play at Centennial from 2012-15 before coming to DeSales.

