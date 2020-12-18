Northland police reports: Dec. 18

ThisWeek group

A 27-year-old Columbus man told police he was robbed at gunpoint after offering a compliment about a car.

According to reports, the man pulled into a parking space on the 4300 block of Karl Road at 11 a.m., and an unknown man pulled into the lot a couple spots away from him.

When the alleged victim complimented the man on his car, the suspect reportedly approached his passenger-side window and brandished a handgun.

After allegedly telling the victim to empty his pockets, the suspect reportedly made off with $100.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

• A homeless shelter on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue reported a known male suspect intentionally broke a pain of glass inside the building, causing $250 in damage, at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 9.

• A female juvenile on the 2900 block of Vista View Boulevard reported a known male threw her computer tablet to the ground, causing $1,000 in damage, at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 8.

• A man on the 2800 block of Blendon Woods Boulevard reported someone broke a window to his vehicle, causing $500 in damage, between 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2:17 a.m. Dec. 9.

• Tools valued together at $400 and titles to vehicles valued together at $800 reportedly were stolen from an auto dealership on the 1500 block of Cypresswood Court between 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2:13 p.m. Dec. 3.

• A female juvenile, no age provided, was taken to a local hospital after reportedly being struck by bullets from an unknown shooterat 4:32 p.m. Dec. 6 on the 800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

• A woman on the 4300 block of Dechant Avenue reported the loss of $895 after someone intercepted a money wire to her landlord between Nov. 1 and Dec. 8.

• A man on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive reported a known male threw a drinking glass through a glass window at his residence, causing $100 in damage, at 4:43 p.m. Dec. 5.

• A man on the 1600 block of Shanley Drive reported a known woman used a bottle to break two windows at his residence, causing $250 in damage, at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 6.

• Two Columbus women reported being robbed of two cellphones valued together at $300, a coat valued at $50, a purse valued at $20, a wallet valued at $15, a driver’s license and $50 in cash while in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Goldengate Square South at 8:39 p.m. Dec. 3.

• A Columbus man reported he was in a store on the 2100 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 8 when an unknown male grabbed his computer tablet and fled the scene.