Northland police beat: Jan. 15

Police beat

Guests at two North Side hotels reported tools were stolen overnight from their vehicles.

In the first incident, two men from Lenore, Tennessee, reported they were staying at a hotel on the 6200 block of Quarter Horse Drive between 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and 6:15 a.m. Jan. 5 when someone broke out the driver’s side windows to their vehicles, causing damaged valued together at $800.

The men further reported tools valued together at $4,865 were stolen.

In the second incident, a man from Apopka, Florida, reported he was staying at a hotel on the 6500 block of Double Tree Avenue between 4:48 and 9:15 a.m. Jan. 7 when someone broke out the rear passenger window to his truck, causing $400 in damage, and tools valued at $40,000 were stolen. 

In other recent Northland-area incident reports:

• A woman on the 700 block of Polo Drive reported someone forced entry to her vehicle between Jan. 1 and Jan. 6 and damaged its steering column, causing $500 in damage.

• A storage company on the 1600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported a known male suspect damaged two key fobs valued together at $1,600 while attempting to pry open a storage door at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 7.

• A hotel on the 6700 block of Quarter Horse Drive reported a male suspect caused $200 in damages to the hotel’s front door.

• A female juvenile on the 6300 block of Ambleside Drive reported someone fired a shot through a window to her residence at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 9, causing $100 in damage.

• A woman on the 1800 block of Mintwood Drive reported someone attempted to force entry to her residence between 11 a.m. Jan. 8 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9, causing $200 in damages to the frame of the front door.

• A woman on the 5500 block of Princess Place reported a known suspect, no gender provided, stabbed her kitchen cabinets will a knife between 5:30 a.m. and 1:18 p.m. Jan. 5, causing $100 in damage. The woman reported the suspect also stole $650 in cash.

• A man on the 5700 block of Jousting Lane reported the theft of his wallet valued at $20, a credit card, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and $150 in cash from his residence at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

• A woman on the 2700 block of Emeraldcut Drive reported two men with handguns forced their ways into her residence and robbed her of her purse valued at $850, a wallet valued at $1,500, jewelry valued at $5,000, a credit card, driver’s license, a cellphone valued at $1,500, a coin purse valued at $300, $30 in cash and keys valued at $5. The robbery allegedly occurred at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 10 and the woman reportedly suffered an ankle injury after one of the men allegedly threw the victim to the ground and stepped on her ankle.

• A man on the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard reported someone fired a bullet through a window to his residence at 7:12 p.m. Jan. 10. No damage estimate was provided.

• A woman on the 4600 of Tamarack Boulevard reported someone kicked in a window to the side of her residence between 11 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8:25 a.m. Jan. 8, causing $150 in damage. Additionally, the woman reported the theft of $250, a money order valued at $60 and a credit card.

• A woman on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive reported the theft of $14,000 from her bank account through a series of unauthorized withdraws at ATMs between Oct. 20 and Jan. 7.

• A woman on the 5100 block of Northtowne Boulevard reported between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, her vehicle was struck by bullets several times while parked in front of her residence. Damage was listed at $1,500.