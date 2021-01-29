Northland police beat: Jan. 29

ThisWeek group

A Columbus woman’s residence and pet reportedly were struck by gunfire after someone fired “multiple” shots in the area Jan. 22.

According to reports, the woman was at her home at 10:08 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

At least two of those shots reportedly struck the woman’s residence, causing $400 in damage to the front door.

Additionally, the woman reported her male, black Labrador retriever was hit by a bullet.

The report didn’t state how badly the dog was injured, but police said they recovered shell casings from at least two different types of firearms.

The incident came two days after a man reported he was shot in the right leg while riding as a passenger in a vehicle on the 4600 of Glen Grove Lane at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 20. No other details were provided.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

• A woman reported she was robbed by two unknown males of $120 cash, a wallet valued at $30, a debit card and a driver’s license near the intersection of East Dublin-Granville Road and Tamarack Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Jan. 24 shortly after withdrawing money from a nearby bank ATM. The woman reported the men also tried to rob her of her cellphone but were unsuccessful.

• A woman on the 1700 block of Durnbridge Road reported four bullets were fired through a front window to her house at 12:21 a.m. Jan. 21, causing $500 in damage.

• An employee at a retail store on the 1700 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported a male suspect entered the business at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 22, implied he had a gun in his pocket and took $129 from the cash register before fleeing the scent.

• A cellphone valued at $1,000 reportedly was stolen from a man’s residence on the 5800 block of Cleveland Avenue between Jan. 2 and Jan. 20. The man also reported that between those dates, someone made an unauthorized withdraw of $1,700 from his bank account.

• A man on the 3200 block of Rainier Avenue reported someone fired a bullet into his lawn chair between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 10:25 a.m. Jan. 22, causing $80 in damage.

• A man in the 5800 block of Spring Run reported he was robbed of a wallet, four credit cards, a driver’s license and keys, no values provided, as well as a cellphone valued at $350 by two unknown males at midnight Jan. 24.

• A properties company in the 5400 block of Darcy Road reported a former employee failed to install mailboxes valued together at $1,400 between Sept. 17 and Jan. 24 and refused to return them to the company.

• A woman in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive reported four bullets were fired through her garage between 8 a.m. Jan. 20 and 10 a.m. Jan. 21. Damage estimates weren’t provided, but the woman said two bullet holes also were found inside her residence.

• A purse valued at $10, $540 in cash, a necklace valued at $160, four credit cards, a work permit and a driver’s license, no values provided, reportedly were stolen from a woman’s residence on the 1700 block of Morse Road between 7 and 9:41 p.m. Jan. 23.

• Prescription anti-depression pills, no value provided, reportedly were stolen from a man’s unlocked residence between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19 on the 3900 block of Karl Road.

• A man on the 1600 block of Shanley Drive reported a bullet was fired into his residence at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 19.

• Shoes valued together at $1,500 and handbags valued together at $1,200 reportedly were stolen from a woman’s residence on the 4400 block of Walford Street between midnight and 9:57 p.m. Jan. 21.

• A man on the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue reported six bullets were fired into his residence at 2:46 a.m. Jan. 19.

• Multiple callers reported hearing four to five gunshots fired on the 2500 block of Wallcrest Boulevard at 6:23 p.m. Jan. 25. Police recovered spent shell casings from at least two different firearms. Reports said a residence on the block had been shot at “multiple times” the previous day.