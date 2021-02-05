Northland police beat: Feb. 5

ThisWeek group

A 20-year-old Columbus man reportedly got more than he bargained after being hustled in an online dating ruse.

According to police reports, the man went to the 2400 block of Mallards Landing at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 30 for a date with a girl he’d met via Facebook.

When he arrived, however, two male suspects got into his vehicle and threatened to stab him if he didn’t give them money.

The men reportedly forced the victim to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw $500 in cash that they then took and left the scene without further incident.

In other recent Northland-area incident reports:

• A man on the 6100 block of Ambleside Drive reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $200 from his unlocked vehicle at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 26.

• A man on the 1400 block of Dobson Square North reported the theft of a wallet valued at $20 and a credit card from his unlocked vehicle between 3 and 10:15 a.m. Jan. 30.

• A 22-year-old Columbus man reported he was robbed of a wallet, $96 cash, a credit card and a driver’s license by a male wielding a knife on the 5700 block of Emporium Square at 4:15 Jan. 28.

• A woman reported the theft of her purse valued at $70, a cellphone valued at $1,000, three credit cards and two identification cards from the front seat of her unlocked vehicle while she was accessing its truck at a gas station on the 5800 block of Cleveland Avenue at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 28.

• A man on the 2800 block of Scotch Pine Court reported his house was hit with gunfire at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 30, causing $1,000 in damage. Police observed five bullet holes in the house and recovered four shell casings.

• A man on the 5500 block of Driftwood Road reported the theft of his wallet and credit card from his vehicle between Jan. 26 and Jan. 30. He further reported $2,000 in unauthorized purchases were made with the credit card between those dates.

• A woman reported the theft of her prescription Xanax pills from an office building she was working in, described by police as near the intersection of East Dublin-Granville and Sinclair roads, between noon Jan. 29 and 8:38 a.m. Feb. 2.

• A pizza parlor on the 1600 block of Morse Road reported $2,000 in damage was caused to the front door of the business between 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 10:17 a.m. Jan. 26.

• A 76-year-old woman reported she was walking on 1700 block of Morse Road at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 30 when an unknown suspect, no description provided, grabbed her purse and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle. In addition to the purse valued at $50, the woman reported the loss of a cell phone valued at $300, spare keys and a credit card.

• A woman on the 1600 block of Alona Drive reported someone attempted to kick in her front door at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 30, causing $300.

• A man on the 2500 block of Wallcrest Boulevard reported someone shot into his residence at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 26. Police recovered a shell casing.

• A 56-year-old Columbus man reported a male suspect stole $100 from him while on a COTA bus near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive at 3 p.m. Jan. 30.

• A man on the 2600 block of Wallcrest Boulevard reported the theft of a wallet valued at $75, four credit cards and a driver’s license from an unlocked vehicle in his garage between 3:35 and 4:11 p.m. Jan. 30.

