Northland police beat: March 5

ThisWeek group

A woman told police that for the second time in two months, she was shot at while driving.

The woman, whose age and address were not provided, reported she was driving east behind a cream-colored sedan on Fitzroy Drive at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 25 and began to pull into a parking lot in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive.

As she made the turn, she said, a passenger in the cream-colored sedan stuck a handgun out the widow and fired toward her vehicle. Her car was not struck, but police found several spent ammunition cases in the street.

The woman told police a similar incident happened to her in December, but she did not know who the culprits might be.

In other recent Northland-area police reports:

• A woman In the 1800 block of Staffordshire Road reported a ring valued at $5,000 was stolen between noon Feb. 23 and 8:06 a.m. Feb. 24. She told police she suspects employees of a moving company were responsible.

• A woman in the 6700 block of Skywae Drive reported she agreed Feb. 16 to give a person she met via social media $3,500 in exchange for bitcoin. However, she said she never received the bitcoin after she sent the person the money.

• A man in the 1000 block of Mediterranean Drive reported someone damaged a canopy to his truck and broke a rear window of the vehicle, causing $1,900 in damages, between 4 and 7:05 p.m. Feb. 26.

• A package containing a paint roller valued at $40 was reported stolen from a front porch in the 1900 block of Noble Run Way between 4:15 and 6:02 p.m. March 1.

• A 51-year-old Columbus woman reported she was in her vehicle in the 3200 block of Valley Lane South at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 23 when a person, no description provided, banged on the car door, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to exit the vehicle. She said the suspect fled the scene after she honked the horn.

• Employees at an engineering company in the 2500 block of Corporate Exchange Drive reported Feb. 26 that $165,000 had been embezzled from the company.

• A woman in the 4000 block of Kingshill Drive reported someone caused $700 in damages to her vehicle by striking it with a broken mailbox.

• A woman in the 5700 block of Arborwood Court reported someone broke into her residence between 9:15 a.m. Feb. 24 and 9:15 a.m. Feb. 25 and stole $435 in cash and a firearm valued at $500.

• A 79-year-old Columbus woman and a 69-year-old Columbus woman reported they were walking in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 12:03 p.m. Feb. 26 when a vehicle pulled up beside them and several people got out and stole their purses.

• A woman in the 1900 block of Colin Court reported a woman she knows slashed a cushion on her couch, causing $800 in damages, at 6:38 p.m. Feb. 23.

• Employees at a store in the 1700 block of Morse Road reported someone broke a window to the business at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 24, causing $800 in damage, then stole $420 worth of cigarettes.

• Employees at a store in the 1800 block of Tamarack Circle South reported someone broke out a door window at 2:22 a.m. Feb. 24 causing $500 in damage and stole $1,400 worth of cigarettes.

• A woman in the 2200 block of Trent Road reported her house was struck multiple times by gunfire at 5:02 p.m. Feb. 24. Police said they found several shell casings around the residence.

• A woman in the 1900 block of Brookfield Road reported her residence was struck by gunfire twice between 7 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9:15 a.m. Feb. 25.

• Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the hallway of an apartment building in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 25 and found multiple bullet holes in the walls and a stairwell.

• Two power-spray washers valued together at $900 were reported stolen from a garage in the 4100 block of Glenmawr Avenue between 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and 6:25 p.m. March 1.

• A woman in the 4500 block of Maize Road reported someone attempted to force entry to her residence between midnight and 10:24 a.m. Feb. 24, causing $50 in damage.

• A 20-year-old Columbus woman reported she was in her vehicle in the 1800 block of Morse Road at 7:31 p.m. Feb. 24 when two men approached. One man brandished a firearm and told her to exit her vehicle, while the other man attempted to block her from driving away. The men fled when the woman called police.

• A 34-year-old Troy, Ohio, woman reported she was getting gasoline in the 1700 block of Morse Road at 7:31 p.m. Feb. 24 when someone entered her vehicle from the passenger side and stole a purse valued at $150, a cellphone valued at $1,000, $800 in cash, sunglasses valued at $300, a computer tablet valued at $140, house keys, a debit card and hospital paperwork.

• A 34-year-old Columbus man reported he was struck in the back of the head by a man with a hammer who attempted to rob him in the 2400 block of Timbertrail Drive South at 5:54 p.m. Feb. 23.

• A man in the 2400 block of Edmonton Road reported his house was struck by at least five bullets at 1:21 a.m. Feb. 23.

• A 52-year-old Westerville woman reported three males robbed her of her purse, $120 cash, a driver’s license, three credit cards and a Social Security card while she was walking in the 5500 block of Cleveland Avenue at 8:32 p.m. Feb. 25.