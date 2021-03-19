Northland police beat: March 19

A 22-year-old Columbus man reported he was assaulted by a restaurant cook following a dispute over spilled coffee.

According to the man, he was dining with friends at a restaurant on the 3300 block of Old Dublin-Granville Road at 7:15 p.m. March 11 when someone at the man’s table spilled coffee.

The man told police that after he and his party unsuccessfully attempted to garner the attention of their server, he walked to the front counter of the business and grabbed a roll of paper towels despite being told by the cook not to do so.

Shortly after the initial incident, the man said he got up again to get more paper towels, but as he reached behind the counter, the cook yelled at him and struck him on the back of the head with a skillet.

The man told police an argument then broke out, and the cook walked over to a book bag and threatened to pull out a gun.

According to the report, the man and his friends fled the scene and reported the incident.

The victim received treatment from a medic, but police said they were unable to determine what occurred at the restaurant because witnesses declined to give statements.

The responding officers did observe that coffee was spilled on a vacant dining room table.

In other recent police reports from the Northland area:

• A woman on the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue reported a known female broke out the front and rear windshields to her vehicle between 6 p.m. March 10 and 11:33 a.m. March 11, causing $1,000 in damages.

• A man on the 6000 block of Busch Boulevard reported a known female used his debit card to make $1,250 in unauthorized withdraws between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. March 11.

• A guitar case valued at $250 reportedly was stolen from a man’s residence on the 6700 block of Schrock Road between 10 a.m. March 12 and 12:53 a.m. March 13.

• A 23-year-old Columbus woman reported she was shopping at a store on the 5700 block of Columbus Square and someone stole $700 from her purse when it was unattended between 5:30 and 6:02 p.m. March 13.

• A pizza deliveryman reported he was robbed of $50 by a customer in the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Drive after the customer allegedly asked the man to make change for him at 9:30 p.m. March 15.

• A 46-year-old Columbus woman reported the theft of her purse valued at $50, a wallet valued at $20, $20 in cash, a cellphone valued at $700, ear pods valued at $25, headphones valued at $15, earrings valued at $4, as well as a wedding band, four credit cards and an identification card, no values provided, from her vehicle while she was pumping gasoline at a business in the 5600 block of Cleveland Avenue at 7 p.m. March 15.

• A 39-year-old Columbus woman reported she was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot on the 5600 block of Cleveland Avenue when a suspect approached and opened her passenger door and stole her wallet valued at $30, $40 in cash and a driver’s license.

• A woman on the 5700 block of Maple Canyon Avenue reported the theft of two cellphones valued together at $1,600 from her vehicle between 12:25 and 12:30 a.m. March 12.

• A man on the 4700 block of Lodgelane Drive reported someone entered his residence and caused $2,300 in damage to the residence and property inside it between 11 p.m. March 11 and 4:23 p.m. March 12.

• A woman on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South reported a known female broke out a window to her boyfriend’s vehicle at 5:22 p.m. March 12, causing $150 in damage.

• A 64-year-old Columbus woman reported she was shopping at a store on the 4600 block of Morse Road at 4:35 p.m. March 14 when a male grabbed her pocket book, no value provided, from her cart and fled the scene. The suspect also made off with two credit cards and the woman’s passport.

• A trucking company on the 2000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported one of the company’s fuel cards was skimmed between March 2 and March 15, resulting in the loss of $11,400.

• A 43-year-old Columbus woman reported the theft of a purse valued at $300, jewelry valued together at $1,650, $200 in cash and a credit card from her vehicle while she was paying for gas at a business on the 5700 block of Maple Canyon Avenue at 7 p.m. March 15.

• A 46-year-old woman working at a store on the 1200 block of Morse Road reported a male sprayed her with WD-40 after she confronted him about shoplifting from the store at 11:24 a.m. March 10.

• A 65-year-old Columbus woman reported she was walking in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Morse Road at 2:20 p.m. March 11 when a male grabbed her purse and fled. In addition to the purse valued at $50, the woman reported the loss of $400 in cash, six identification cards and a credit card.

• A woman on the 4000 block of Karl Road reported the theft of her Boston terrier dog from her unlocked residence between 8:45 and 9:20 p.m. March 14.

• Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1600 block of Alona Drive at 5:25 p.m. March 12 and found at least two apartment units had been struck by gunfire.

• A 44-year-old Columbus woman reported she was shopping in a grocery store on the 2400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 4:41 p.m. March 10 when a male grabbed her purse and fled. In addition to the purse, valued at $20, the woman reported the loss of $250 cash, a pager valued at $300 and a credit card.

• A woman on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue reported her vehicle was struck by gunfire between 10:39 March 11 and 1:28 p.m. March 12, causing $5,000 in damage.

- Nate Ellis/ThisWeek