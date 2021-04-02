Northland police beat: April 8

ThisWeek group

A Columbus man recently reported his ex-wife responded to an argument the two had by assaulting his girlfriend and attempting to run over her with a vehicle.

According to the man, no age provided, he met his ex-wife around the corner from his residence on the 5500 block of Altos Court at 8 p.m. March 27.

During the interaction, the man said the two began arguing, and his ex-wife left.

At that point, he told police he returned to his apartment to find his ex-wife had confronted his girlfriend, began yelling at her, poked her finger toward the girlfriend’s eyes and forced her way into the couple’s residence.

The man’s ex-wife then allegedly struck his girlfriend across the chest with an open hand.

The victim stated that as she exited the apartment to call 911, the man’s ex-wife got in her vehicle, began pulling out of the parking lot “at a high rate of speed” and struck the girlfriend with the front of her car.

Both the man and his girlfriend said the man’s ex-wife intentionally hit the woman with her car.

The man’s girlfriend reportedly was treated by Columbus Fire Division medics for a scratch on her finger and was evaluated after complaining of chest pains.

In other recent Northland-area police reports:

• A 24-year-old Columbus man reported he was delivering a pizza to a guest at a hotel on the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 3:25 p.m. March 25 and could not locate his customer. He told police he then attempted to ask a guest through an open window if they had ordered the pizza and an adult male in the room became angry, approached him and knocked the pizza valued at $15 out of his hands and onto the ground. Additionally, the man reported that as he attempted to leave the scene in his vehicle, the suspect broke out a passenger window to his vehicle, causing $150 in damage. The suspect reportedly denied the man’s allegations.

• A 68-year-old Columbus man went to a hotel on the 1000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 10:52 a.m. March 29 to pick up his daughter. Upon arrival, he said a male suspect who his daughter had been staying with at the hotel became angry and struck him in the arm with a metal object. The man was treated by CDF medics at the scene for a bruised arm, but his daughter told police she did not see the alleged altercation.

• A 73-year-old woman on the 1500 block of Barnes Drive East told police a known suspect destroyed her coffee maker valued at $150, a paper shredder valued at $100 and miscellaneous kitchen tools valued together at $50 between 9 and 9:21 p.m. March 30.

• Police responded to an alarm at laundromat on the 5600 block of Columbus Square at 6:20 a.m. March 25 and found someone had forced entry by prying open the rear door. No property was reported missing, but a screwdriver reportedly was found near the back door and the telephone and alarm system had been ripped off the wall.

• A retail store on the 5600 block of Cleveland Avenue reported a male suspect entered the business at 9:06 a.m. March 26 and walked around the store for a short time before approaching the checkout counter. He then allegedly displayed a handgun and told the cashier to “open the drawer and give me everything.” The employee reportedly gave him an undisclosed amount of money, and the man fled the scene in a red vehicle that was parked in front of the store.

• A 25-year-old man on the 3000 block of Heatherleaf Way reported the theft of a computer tablet valued at $1,200, a laptop computer valued at $700, two televisions valued together at $950, a gaming system valued at $200, a security camera valued at $50, a rear license plate to a vehicle valued at $25 and a set of keys valued at $15 from his residence. The victim told police his front-door camera showed two men carrying the items out of his residence. Police found no signs of forced entry.

• A 37-year-old man on the 6100 block of Doewood Street reported the theft of three TVs valued together at $3,300 and a mattress valued at $1,200 from his residence between 1 and 4:03 p.m. March 27.

• A 39-year-old woman on the 2800 block of Pinellas Court reported the paint to her vehicle was scratched between 5 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 28, causing $500 in damage.

• A kitchen and bathroom remodeling company on the 5100 block of Sinclair Road reported catalytic converters were cut from two company vehicles between 6:30 p.m. March 24 and 8 a.m. March 25, causing $2,000 in damages.

• A 52-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported he observed a suspect, no description provided, attempting to remove an undisclosed vehicle part valued at $500 from his vehicle while parked on the 1500 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 2:27 p.m. March 25. The man said he yelled at the suspect and the suspect fled.

• A 53-year-old woman working at 8:03 a.m. March 26 at a convenience store on the 700 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported a male suspect attempted to rob her by pulling an object from his pocket and saying, “Put the money in the bag.” The woman then reportedly recognized the object the man held as a speaker and began yelling, at which point the suspect fled the scene without taking anything.

• A 45-year-old woman on the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue reported of a TV valued at $1,000 and a laptop computer valued at $300 from her residence between 10 p.m. March 27 and 12:28 p.m. March 28. The woman reported entry was gained through a window that wouldn’t latch securely after she installed a security camera.

• A restaurant on the 5100 block of Sinclair Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $1,600 from a company vehicle between midnight and 3 a.m. March 30.

• A 31-year-old woman on the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard reported a suspect attempted to break into her residence through a bedroom window at 12:56 a.m. March 26. The woman said she heard a noise at the window and saw the shadow of someone fleeing the scene. Police reportedly observed a window frame sustained $50 in damage.

• A 56-year-old woman on the 1600 block of Sandalwood Place told police she saw a man in a dark gray hoodie and jeans lean down toward the rear of her vehicle at 8:45 a.m. March 19. She later discovered a tire to her vehicle, no valued provided, was slashed, and a catalytic converter valued at $316 had been removed.

• A juvenile female working at a pizza parlor on the 1800 block of Tamarack Circle North at 4:50 p.m. March 24 reported a male entered the business, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over money in the register. The girl reportedly gave the man $100 and he fled the scene in a vehicle.

• A 26-year-old Dublin man reported he was standing in the drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant on the 2000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 6:30 p.m. March 24 when a male pushed him and stole a passport and $100 from his pockets.

• A 22-year-old woman on the 1800 block of Tamarack Circle South reported she was placing her children into her vehicle 5:25 p.m. March 24 when a suspect approached her and sprayed pepper spray in her face. The woman said she attempted to run into a nearby building, and the suspect grabbed her and slammed her head into a wall several times.

• A realty company on the 4700 block of Northtowne Boulevard reported someone threw a bag filled with bricks through a front window to the business valued at $1,000 at 3:06 a.m. March 27 and stole a TV valued at $1,000 and a TV stand valued at $500. Additionally, a 41-year-old Columbus man’s vehicle parked at the business sustained $3,000 in damages.

• A 22-year-old Columbus man reported a handgun valued at $400 was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while parked on the 4700 block of Wake Robbins Edge between 12:15 and 1:01 p.m. March 27.

• A 35-year-old man reported a front window valued at $100 to his vehicle was broken out while parked outside his residence on the 4600 block of Rockcastle Drive between 3 and 3:18 a.m. March 28.

• A 21-year-old man on the 1600 block of Karl Court reported shots being fired outside his residence at 2:36 a.m. March 29. Police reportedly discovered $1,000 in damages to the man’s vehicle from the shots and found multiple shell casings at the scene.

• Two firearms valued together at $1,200 reportedly were stolen from a 38-year-old woman’s residence on the 1600 block of Norma Drive after her children had an unauthorized party between March 26 and March 30.

• A 25-year-old man on the 1600 block of Alona Drive reported he returned to his residence at 8 p.m. March 27 to find a window broken and a dog inside. He told police he let the dog out and did not find any property missing.

• A 27-year-old woman on the 1600 block of Alona Drive reported someone threw a tire jack through a bedroom window at her residence between 8:27 and 9:43 p.m. March 27, causing $200 in damage to the window and $280 in damage to a TV.

• A 43-year-old man on the 1300 block of Bryson Road reported between 5:30 p.m. March 28 and 5:20 p.m. March 30, someone burglarized his bedroom and stole a safe valued at $350 that contained two firearms valued together at $750.

• A 22-year-old woman reported the theft of a $300 firearm from her vehicle while parked on the 4400 block of Walford Street between 11:30 p.m. March 24 and 4 p.m. March 25.

• A 76-year-old man on the 2800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported he mailed a check written in the amount of $66.42 to a state agency Jan. 26, but March 24 he discovered the check had been cashed in the amount of $2,200.

• An auto-service shop on the 2600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported someone punched out a lock to the front door of the business between 7 p.m. March 24 and 10:45 a.m. March 25, causing $100 in damage. Additionally, the business reported $500 in damage to its alarm system and the theft of tools valued together at $3,000.

• A male juvenile from Columbus reported he was on a playground near the corner of Grovedale Court and Glen Grove Lane at 5 p.m. March 26 when an undisclosed number of suspect assaulted him and stole his cellphone valued at $400, a backpack valued at $40 and sandals valued at $20.

• A 37-year-old woman on the 2200 block of Northtowne Place reported she returned to her residence at 3:18 p.m. March 28 and found a handgun valued at $380 was missing and $100 in damage to a bedroom wall.

• A 32-year-old man on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue reported someone caused $500 in damage to the windshield of his vehicle and $300 in damages to his side mirrors between 5:30 and 5:40 p.m. March 30.