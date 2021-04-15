Girls Volleyball: Carli Urcheck promoted to lead DeSales Stallions

Eight years as an assistant coach in the DeSales girls volleyball program prepared Carli Urcheck for the next step in her career, but so has a lifetime spent around coaching and educators.

Urcheck was named the Stallions’ next coach April 14, putting her in charge of a program that won the Division I state championship two years ago and has captured four regional titles since 2012.

“I have been able to learn and grow a ton as a coach, which is what I am most grateful for, and also honestly why this time around, I felt most confident in going for the job,” said Urcheck, who is a guidance counselor at DeSales. “I have always seen myself as the workhorse and the assistant. It’s been a role I have known, feel confident in and handled well. …

“I am a counselor and educator at the heart of everything I do, and believe coaching is no different.”

Urcheck succeeds Brenden Pence, who went 73-23 in four seasons and resigned in December ahead of the birth of his second child.

Urcheck played basketball and volleyball at Geneva, where her parents, Norm and Candy, were an assistant principal and guidance counselor, respectively. Norm Urcheck is a member of the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation Hall of Fame and coached boys basketball at Cortland Maplewood.

DeSales went 10-8 overall and 2-3 in the CCL last season, winning its ninth district title in 10 years before falling to Olentangy Orange 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 in a regional semifinal.

