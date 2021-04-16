Northland Police Beat: April 16

ThisWeek group

A Columbus man reported he was walking to his vehicle on his way to work when four men tried to rob him at gunpoint and then shot at him during the ensuring vehicle chase.

The man, 21, said he was on the 2700 block of Rondell Road at 8:50 a.m. April 7 when a gray vehicle with four suspects in it stopped behind his vehicle.

Two of the suspects allegedly exited the vehicle, and one pointed a "semi-automatic handgun" at the man and ordered him to hand over his money.

The victim told police he raised both hands and asked the men to relax, and when they both looked in another direction, he jumped in his car and backed out of his parking space, striking the suspects' vehicle in the process.

The man said he fled westbound on Rondell in his vehicle, then turned southbound on Harmount Road.

The suspects allegedly gave chase and fired two shots toward the victim's vehicle but missed.

The man said he then pulled behind a tire shop on Cleveland Avenue, no address provided, and the suspects drove away.

Police were unable to locate any suspects matching the descriptions, but did recover a spent shell casing and a "flattened projective" on the 4400 block of Harmount.

In other recent police reports in the Northland area:

• A 25-year-old Pickerington woman reported she was staying at a hotel on the 1300 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 3:30 a.m. April 7 when a known female broke out a rear window to her vehicle, causing $300 in damage.

• A 39-year-old man on the 6100 block of Northgate Road reported a firearm valued at $550 was stolen from his unlocked vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m. April 7.

• A 23-year-old man on the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue that individuals contacted him at 3:30 p.m. April 7 claiming to be with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Social Security Administration and convinced him to purchase gift cards from Target and give them the numbers off the backs of the cards, resulting in his loss of $300.

• A 25-year-old New Lexington man was charged with criminal damaging at 2:32 a.m. April 8 after allegedly slashing all four tires to a 45-year-old Columbus woman's vehicle outside a bar on the 1600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

• A 24-year-old woman, no address provided, told police a man she met via a social media site who stole her purse, no value provide, a cellphone valued at $200, a credit card and driver's license after she became uncomfortable and demanded he let her out of his vehicle at 1 p.m. April 10 on the 1700 block of Hillandale Avenue.

• A pearl necklace valued at $4,000 was reported stolen from an 86-year-old woman's residence on the 5800 block of Forest Hills Boulevard between noon and 3:38 p.m. April 7. The woman told police the necklace was stolen by employees of a company that delivered a mattress to her.

• Tattoo ink and supplies valued together at $200 were reported stolen from a woman's residence on the 2400 block of Hampstead Drive by a known male between March 25 and April 8.

• A firearm valued at $449, ear buds valued at $199 and two backpacks valued together at $90 were reported stolen from a 33-year-old man's vehicle while parked outside his residence on the 2400 block of Brady Common Drive between 7:45 and 8:34 p.m. April 11.

• A 24-year-old woman on the 1000 block of Covington Road reported a known female suspect broke out the windows to her vehicle, broke the exterior mirrors, damaged the paint and slashed two tires, causing an undisclosed amount of damage, at 12:55 p.m. April 7.

• A computer tablet valued at $500, shoes valued together at $200, a speaker valued at $139, a vacuum valued at $89, a television valued at $50 and a media-streaming device valued at $45 were reported stolen from a 31-year-old woman's residence in the 1000 block of Covington Road between 10:27 p.m. April 9 and 4:39 a.m. April 10.

• Packages containing women's clothing valued together at $200 reportedly were stolen from a 27-year-old woman's front porch on the 1600 block of Slatebrook Lane between 6 and 9:07 p.m. April 7.

• A 47-year-old man's vehicle reportedly was struck by gunfire on the 4600 block of Morse Centre Road on April 8. No damage costs were listed but a police officer responding to the scene reported several shots were fired.

• An unnamed property owner on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle North reported something, possibly a vehicle, struck the side of an apartment building owned by the victim, causing $3,000 in damage between 3 and 9:09 p.m. April 10.

• A convenience store on the 1700 block of Morse Road reported a male suspect kicked in a glass door to the front of the business at 8 p.m. April 10, causing $1,001 in damage.

• A 50-year-old man on the 1900 block of Shady Court reported he was drinking alcohol with a known female at 4:59 p.m. April 11 when she became angry and slashed a tire to his vehicle, causing $170.

• A 42-year-old Columbus man reported his vehicle was struck by a bullet on the 4600 block of Morse Centre Road between April 8-11, causing an undetermined amount of damage.

• Shoes valued together at $800, $300 in cash and a gaming system valued at $150 reportedly were stolen from a 31-year-old man's residence on the 1700 block of Alona Drive between 11 a.m. April 7 and 3:50 p.m. April 8. Entry reportedly was gained by breaking a window, causing $100 in damage.

• A 28-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for assault on two police officers, allegedly struck them after they responded to the 4500 block of Glenmawr Avenue for an undisclosed incident at 4:44 p.m. April 10.

• A male juvenile on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive reported someone threw a rock through a window of his residence at 4 a.m. April 11, causing $150 in damage.

• A 20-year-old Columbus man reported he was walking his dog on the 1600 block of Alona Drive at 3:34 April 12 when two male suspects approached him attempted to punch him and kicked him in the head. The suspects then allegedly slashed three tires to his vehicle, causing $380 in damage.

• A 21-year-old man on the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard reported three males threw a rock through a window to his residence at 2 a.m. April 13 before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle with a missing rear passenger-side window.

• A 69-year-old man on the 2300 block of Belcher Drive reported a known female used his personal information to steal $120,000 through a Bitcoin app between March 2 and April 10.

• A grocery on the 1200 block of Morse Road reported unknown suspects have taken a previously cashed payroll check from the business, "washed" and cashed it several times between midnight and 3:27 p.m. April 13, causing a losses valued together at $16,825.

• A 17-year-old Columbus boy was charged with felony possession of a firearm after police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 2100 block of Morse Road at 10:49 a.m. April 9. Upon arrival, police allegedly separated several people involved in an argument and found the boy with the gun.

• Filing cabinets valued together at $3,560 reportedly were stolen from an office solutions company's business trailers on the 2600 block of Northland Plaza Drive between 5 p.m. April 8 and 10:47 a.m. April 9.

• A 78-year-old woman on the 2800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported the theft of jewelry valued together at $10,000 from her residence between March 31 and April 9.

–Nate Ellis/ThisWeek