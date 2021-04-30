Northland police beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

A 25-year-old woman on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive reported a man was assaulted at her residence and her puppy was stolen following an altercation.

The woman reported multiple suspects pushed past her at 2:45 p.m. April 20 to enter her residence.

The report didn't indicated how many suspects there were, but the woman told police once they entered her home, they beat a 25-year-old male who was inside.

The suspects also reportedly stole the woman's puppy, which was valued at $500.

In other recent Columbus Police Division reports from the Northland area:

• A 22-year-old Columbus man said he was on the 1000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 2:30 a.m. April 20 when a man pointed a gun at him and robbed him of his wallet, no valued provided, an identification card and $600 in cash.

• A 49-year-old Columbus woman told police a vehicle she rented from a company on the 6000 block of Busch Boulevard had its catalytic converter valued at $2,000 stolen between April 15-23.

• A 36-year-old Johnstown woman reported the theft of tools valued together at $20,000 from a storage unit on the 6800 block of Oakcreek Drive between April 5-23.

• A 32-year-old man on the 3200 block of Creek Run Drive reported a front window to his residence was damaged, causing $170 in damage. Police believe the window was shot with a pellet or BB.

• A 20-year-old Columbus man was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital after police responded to reports of shots fired on the 3100 block of Shasta Avenue at 8:04 p.m. April 25 and found the man on the street, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound.

• A woman, no age provided, on the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive reported her residence was struck by two gunshots around midnight April 20.

• A 19-year-old woman on the 5700 block of Loganwood Road reported she was scammed out of $500 by someone who contacted her via telephone at 4 p.m. April 20, said they were the police and asked for personal information.

• A 75-year-old woman on the 1300 block of Fahlander Drive North reported a man forced entry to a window to her residence and climbed halfway through it at 2:10 a.m. April 25. The suspect reportedly fled when the woman walked into the room he was trying to enter.

• A fast-food restaurant on the 2000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported a known male suspect punched a window to the business, causing $2,500 in damage, at 9:15 p.m. April 21.

• A victim, listed as "government," reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $2,500 from a truck parked at the Franklin County Board of Elections, 1700 Morse Road, between 5 p.m. April 20 and 9 a.m. April 22.

• A firearm valued at $320 and an ammunition magazine valued at $25 reportedly were stolen from a 22-year-old Columbus man's vehicle on the 4600 block of Ascot Drive between April 2-26.

• A 43-year-old woman on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive reported someone broke out two windows to her residence, causing $600 in damage, at 10:01 p.m. April 25.

• A safe valued at $2,000, tools valued together at $1,000 and a gaming system valued at $800 reportedly were stolen from a 28-year-old man on the 1600 block of Shanley Drive between 8:30 p.m. April 25 and 10:01 a.m. April 26. Entry reportedly was gained through a window, causing $150 in damage.

• A maintenance worker for an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Northtowne Boulevard reported someone stole the catalytic converter valued at $1,200 from a vehicle belonging to the property owner between 5 p.m. April 19 and 8:44 a.m. April 20.

• A 33-year-old man on the 2800 block of Harnet Court defrauded him of $2,000 through a fraudulent online advertisement for an apartment.

• A female juvenile on the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane reported she was shot in the left foot at 9:53 p.m. April 23. The girl told police she didn't know who shot her or why, but three vehicles on the block also reportedly were struck by gunfire.

• A 45-year-old man on the 2200 block of Parkville Court reported he scared off an intruder to his residence at 12:13 p.m. April 24.

• A firearm valued at $600, a gun safe valued at $30, an ammunition magazine valued at $20 and ammunition valued at $4 reportedly were stolen from the truck of a 24-year-old woman's vehicle on the 2200 block of Morse Road between 9:30 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. April 24.

–Nate Ellis/ThisWeek