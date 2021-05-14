Northland police beat: May 14

ThisWeek group

A 29-year-old Columbus woman told police she was injured by a group of men following a dispute that started in a hotel bar.

According to reports, the incident occurred April 24 and wasn't reported by the woman until May 6 because the woman was recovering from injuries.

The woman told police she was with friends inside the bar at a hotel in the 6500 block of Doubletree Avenue, no time provided, when two men began to fight and fell against her table.

After the woman unsuccessfully asked for the suspects to be removed from the bar, she said she and her friends decided to leave. However, she said they were followed outside by four to five men, including one of the men who fell against her table, and they began to punch and kick her.

After reportedly falling to the ground and losing consciousness, the woman said she was taken by friends to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital at 4:30 a.m. The report said she was treated for injuries, including receiving six staples in her head to close a cut.

The victim told police friends at the scene told her one of the suspects fired two to three gunshots, but police said they received no reports of gunshots from that night.

In other recent Columbus police reports from the Northland area:

• A 27-year-old woman on the 2000 block of Jewett Drive reported a known male cut a tire on her vehicle, causing $150 in damage, at 3:08 a.m. May 5.

• A 37-year-old man on the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West reported a known man struck him in the face twice at 7:48 p.m. May 5.

• A staffing company on the 6000 block of Huntley Road reported a known suspect, no gender provided, caused $250 in damage to a door to the business as the suspected exited at 2 p.m. May 7.

• A 24-year-old man reported he was on his back patio on the 6200 bock of Sweetwater Court at 12:59 p.m. May 8 when a man approached him and stabbed him in his upper right arm with a "small knife" after refusing to let the suspect borrow his cellphone. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

• A 28-year-old man on the 5200 block of Northgate Road reported someone pried open a window to his residence and stole $400 in cash between 1 a.m. May 8 and 7:30 a.m. May 10.

• Two watches valued together at $2,250, clothing valued at $500 and tools valued together at $150 reportedly were stolen from a 64-year-old man's garage on the 1900 block of Hampstead Drive between Feb. 4 and May 10.

• A 29-year-old woman on the 2200 block of Bayfield Drive reported a family member slashed two tires to her vehicle, causing $350 in damage, at 3 a.m. May 4.

• A 64-year-old woman on the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive reported she was scammed out of $175 by someone who called her on her cellphone at 10 a.m. May 7 and instructed her to purchase gift cards and provide the caller with bar codes to them.

• A 53-year-old man on the 1900 block of Forest Elm Court reported a known male stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle, causing $1,200 in damage, and displayed a handgun to the victim when he confronted the suspect about the theft at 9:59 a.m. May 8.

• Two men, ages 22 and 21, reported they met a man to purchase narcotics on the 1600 block of Shanley Avenue at 7:55 p.m. when the man allegedly took $90 from them. He also allegedly fired two shots at them, causing $15,000 in damages to a vehicle, before they fled the area.

• A 27-year-old man on the 1700 block of Shanley Avenue reported someone broke a window to his residence, causing $300 in damage, between April 24 and May 5.

• A female employee of a home-improvement store on the 1800 block of Morse Road reported two men stole two drills from the store valued together at $640 at 6:16 p.m. May 6, and then backed over one of her legs and ankles as they were fleeing the parking lot in a vehicle. The woman reportedly was stabilized at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital.

• A firearm valued at $592 reportedly was stolen from a 21-year-old woman's unlocked vehicle on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive between May 1 and May 4.

• A catalytic converter valued at $2,000 reportedly was stolen from a vehicle while parked at an automotive repair shop on the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue between 5 p.m. May 6 and 12:15 p.m. May 7.

• Art supplies valued together at $4,000 reportedly were stolen from a 72-year-old woman's residence on the 2800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road between midnight May 4 and 2:30 p.m. May 6.

• A bus driver for the Central Ohio Transit Authority reported he was driving at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and state Route 161 at 5:15 p.m. May 8 when he realized his cellphone valued at $500 had been stolen.

--Nate Ellis/ThisWeek