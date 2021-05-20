DeSales Roundup: Jackson Carawan, Nick Trostel powering Stallions boys lacrosse team

If there was a turning point in the DeSales boys lacrosse team’s season, coach Matt Triplet thought it came after a 14-4 loss at Springboro on April 30.

The Stallions won their final three regular-season games and earned the top seed in the Division II, Region 7 tournament, and Triplet pointed to senior long-stick midfielder Nick Trostel and junior attacker Jackson Carawan as two reasons why.

“They almost took it upon their shoulders to elevate their own games and take on a ‘let’s do this’ attitude,” Triplet said. “Jackson turning up his game and Nick finding his voice as a leader have been key. It’s one of those things where they are coming into their own. Jackson is a phenomenal box player and he is finding his own and establishing himself as the ‘alpha’ on the field offensively. Nick has just been playing hard on his side.”

DeSales was 11-4 before playing seventh-seeded Bexley in a regional quarterfinal May 20.

Carawan, a Richmond commit, has been an offensive stalwart all season. He scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds of a 9-8 season-opening victory at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on March 27 and, among other strong performances, had a program-record eight goals in an 18-9 win at Granville on April 6, scored six goals in a 14-6 win at New Albany on May 7 and had five in a 17-5 rout of Columbus Academy on May 3.

“I share the ball and take it when I need to, but I don’t force anything I don’t have to while playing within the system,” Carawan said. “We’ve had our fair share of ups and downs, but the key has been gaining traction in terms of consistency. We’ve been playing our best lacrosse toward the end of the year and gaining confidence. I want to stay consistent throughout games in terms of my offensive efficiency.”

Trostel started four games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending lacerated spleen and started his sophomore year before tearing his left ACL as a junior. He now is the only senior starter in a defense that also includes freshmen Drew Jones and Cooper Simpson in front of freshman goalie Gavin Burns.

“My main duty is to go down and play defense, come in off the wing and do what I can do on faceoffs,” Trostel said. “I love being able to work with those guys. Occasionally I go down and play close defense and talk to those guys. I love the unity we’ve formed as a defensive core.”

The DeSales-Bexley winner played fourth-seeded Olentangy Berlin or fifth-seeded Bellbrook in a regional semifinal May 24. The winner plays second-seeded Academy, third-seeded Watterson, sixth-seeded Granville, eighth-seeded Dayton Chaminade Julienne or ninth-seeded Dayton Carroll in the regional final May 27 at the better-seeded team’s home field.

The regional champion plays in a state semifinal June 2 at a neutral site. The state final is June 5 at Ohio Wesleyan.

DeSales defeated Watterson 12-10 on April 14.

“We want to get to the regional final and anything beyond that is gravy,” Triplet said. “As young as we are, No. 1, I just care about playing and if we can get past the regional, great. They’ve surpassed our expectations as to what we thought they could do.”

Girls finish second

at CCL track meet

Three individual victories and three more second-place finishes led the girls track and field team to second place in the CCL meet May 12 at home.

Josie Dages won the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 30.69 seconds), Marie Ndayishimye was first in the shot put (33 feet, 1 inch) and Erica Offei won the discus (99-10) to lead the Stallions to 119 points, behind first-place Watterson (214) and ahead of Hartley (117) and Ready (33). Offei also was third in the shot put (31-10).

Elizabeth Meeker was second in the 400 (1:01.75) and was on the runner-up 800 relay (1:51.6) with Cara Jewett, Bryn Klingbeil and Isabella Swallow. The 3,200 relay of Dages, Mary McAllister, Ellie Reash and Gracey Wilson also placed second (10:25.76).

Wins from Jack Laugherty in the discus (132-0) and Gabriel Offei in the high jump (5-0) paced the boys team to 70 points and fourth place behind Watterson (172), St. Charles (137) and Hartley (94) and ahead of Ready (15). Pierson Bryan, Owen Eckstein, Ethan Lackey and Owen Weikert comprised the second-place 3,200 relay (8:49.52).

Both teams competed in the Division I, district 1 meet May 18, 20 and 22 at Hilliard Darby. The top four finishers in each event advanced to regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

At regional, the top four finishers in each event qualify for state June 4 and 5 at Darby. Also, two at-large state berths will be awarded in each event based on times and distances statewide.

Tennis season

ends at sectional

Although the boys tennis team finished 5-12 and did not advance any players to the Division II district tournament, coach Tom Snyder was encouraged by his team’s play as the season wound down.

“I think we definitely ended the year playing our best tennis and that's always the goal. We had to start the year with four guys who have never played a varsity tennis match and none of them had been playing tennis very long,” Snyder said. “The thing I kept saying throughout was (that) we were learning on the job. … At the end of the season, we started winning some individual matches that we couldn't finish at the beginning of the year.”

Freshman Brendan Ballard went 1-1 in singles at sectional May 13 at Academy, as did the doubles team of seniors Kevin Heil and Michael James. Senior Isaac Rush and sophomore Enoch Oye went 0-1 in singles, and the doubles team of freshmen Brandon Heil and Preston Thai lost its only match.

BOYS TENNIS

•Record: 5-12 overall

•CCL standings: St. Charles (4-0), Watterson (3-1), DeSales (2-2), Hartley (1-3), Ready (0-4)

•Seniors lost: Kevin Heil, Michael James and Isaac Rush

•Key returnees: Brendan Ballard, Brandon Heil, Enoch Oye and Preston Thai