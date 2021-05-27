Northland Police Beat: May 27

ThisWeek group

A Columbus woman was treated at the scene for facial injuries after she reportedly was assaulted with a rock during a convenience-store robbery, according to a recent Columbus Division of Police report.

The woman was working as a cashier at the store on the 1900 block of Morse Road when a man entered at 12:38 a.m. May 22.

After browsing the store for a brief period, the man allegedly approached the cashier and, after starting a conversation with her, threw a "large" piece of asphalt at her, striking her face.

The man then reportedly demanded the cashier open her cash-register drawer and stole $11 before fleeing on foot.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from the Northland neighborhood:

• A purse valued at $40, $90 in cash, four credit cards and a driver's license were stolen from a Chillicothe woman's vehicle while it was parked on the 6200 block of Busch Boulevard between 8:30 p.m. May 21 and 8:49 p.m. May 22. Entry was gained by breaking a rear window, causing $2,000 in damage.

• A firearm valued at $780 was stolen from a Columbus man's vehicle while it was parked on the 6800 block of Flags Center Drive between 12:20 and 1:03 a.m. May 23. Entry was gained by breaking the vehicle's passenger-side window, causing $1,000 in damage.

• A Grove City man reported he was assaulted and robbed of a ring valued at $500 by a man with a pocketknife on the 1000 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 2 a.m. May 26.

* A motorcycle dealership on the 5400 block of Westerville Road reported someone broke out a window to a door to the business, causing $2,000 in damage, between 2:15 and 2:27 a.m. May 20.

• A Westerville man reported his vehicle was struck by gunfire, causing $1,000 in damage, when he was driving on the 5700 block of Forest Hills Boulevard at 2 p.m. May 21.

• Clothing valued at $300, purses valued at $300 and a cellphone valued at $800 were stolen from a woman's residence on the 5400 block of Palmira Way between midnight May 24 and 6:30 p.m. May 26.

• A trucking company on the 1200 block of East Granville-Dublin Road reported the theft of a trailer valued at $7,000 between 8:15 a.m. May 17 and 10 a.m. May 21.

• A Columbus-based engineering company reported the theft of plywood sheets valued together at $7,800 from a job site on the 5500 block of Cherrywood Drive between 4 p.m. May 19 and 11 a.m. May 24.

• A woman on the 1900 block of Jude Court reported a man kicked her front door at 3:14 a.m. May 24, causing $500 in damage.

• Metal valued at $1,935 reportedly was stolen from a Columbus-based communications company's job site on the 4600 block of Heaton Road between 6 p.m. May 22 and 10:34 a.m. May 24.

• A woman reported someone threw rocks through her bedroom window on the 1900 block of Fiesta Court, causing $300 in damage, at 9 p.m. May 26.

• A man on the 1900 block of Belcher Drive reported another man caused $500 in damage to his television at 11 a.m. May 22.

• A woman on the 4000 block of Karl Road reported someone inscribed a defamatory word on the driver's side door of her vehicle, causing $300 in damage, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:37 p.m. May 24.

• A Columbus man reportedly was shot on the 4200 block of Cleveland Avenue at 11:51 p.m. May 24. No other details were provided.

• Two Columbus men reportedly were robbed of a cellphone valued at $800 and $200 in cash by a man who allegedly struck one of them with his vehicle and then hit him in the head with a rock on the 2200 block of Morse Road at 1:30 p.m. May 25.

• A firearm valued at $1,400 and $500 in cash reportedly were stolen from a residence on the 2200 block of Teakwood Drive between 9 and 10:21 a.m. May 21.

-- Nate Ellis/ThisWeek