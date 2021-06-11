DeSales Roundup: Growth marked Stallions boys lacrosse team’s season

Although the DeSales boys lacrosse team fell short of a third consecutive Division II, Region 7 championship, coach Matt Triplet said this year’s team stands alone in one respect he thinks will pay dividends the next few seasons.

“We learned lessons from every single loss and we progressed. What that tells me as a coach is that since we were progressing literally every single game, they weren’t slipping and taking a bad loss,” Triplet said. “We were such a young team and for them to be able to do that was particularly impressive. They kind of stand on their own in that respect.

“We didn’t have that year of development for some guys (because of the cancellation of the 2020 season). … It was literally developing kids as the season went along. I don’t think we’re ever done that.”

Despite starting several freshmen, the Stallions went 13-5, losing to visiting Watterson 9-7 in the regional final May 27. Their other losses were to Division I regional finalists Dublin Coffman, St. Charles and Springboro as well as eventual Division II state finalist Rocky River.

Junior attacker Jackson Carawan, a Richmond commit, led the Stallions in goals (56) and assists (32) and was named first-team all-region and all-state along with senior midfielder Kahleb Lang (30 goals, 11 assists). Lang is a Seton Hill recruit.

Junior attacker David Chintala had 36 goals and 14 assists, senior midfielder Drew Mahle had 33 goals and freshman attacker Blake Carawan finished with 30 goals and 14 assists.

Senior long-stick midfielder Nick Trostel, junior midfielder/faceoff specialist Will Jordan and freshman defender Cooper Simpson were first-team all-region. Jordan was second-team all-state and Simpson and Trostel were third-team all-state.

Mahle was second-team all-region.

Other players eligible to return include freshmen Gavin Burns (goalie), Drew Jones (defender) and Braden Wakefield (defender).

A six-game winning streak from May 3-24 allowed DeSales to earn the top seed in Region 7 and reach its ninth regional final in 10 years. The only exception was 2017, when the Stallions lost to Worthington Kilbourne in a semifinal.

“This team is up there as far in how highly regarded I hold them, just as high as any of the state championship teams,” Triplet said. “This was a special group of kids. I was definitely blessed.”

Several contributors

expected back in track

The track and field program graduated its only Division I regional qualifier in boys senior Jack Laugherty, who finished 10th in the discus (132 feet, 5 inches) May 26 at Pickerington North.

Laugherty was CCL champion in the discus (132-0) and finished third (132-8) in the district 1 meet to advance to his first regional.

The boys team’s other top district finishers are eligible to return in junior Joseph Schaefer, who was seventh in the shot put (42-5 ¼), and sophomore Neal Godfrey, who was eighth in the long jump (20-8 ½) and also ran individual sprints and relays throughout the season.

Most of the team’s top contributors are expected back, including junior William Djedje (sprints), sophomores Pierson Bryan (sprints), Owen Eckstein (distance), Brendan Lackey (distance) and Owen Weikert (distance) and freshmen Philip Nyarko (sprints) and Gabriel Offei (jumps, sprints).

The girls team also expects several of its top athletes back, including CCL champions Marie Ndayishimye (shot put) and Erica Offei (discus), both of whom are juniors, and another league winner in sophomore Josie Dages (1,600 meters). Also eligible to return are sophomore Elizabeth Meeker (sprints) and freshmen Katherine Dortmund (sprints), Mary McAllister (distance) and Isabella Swallow (sprints).

Henderson taking

over hockey team

Derrick Henderson, who has coached club hockey at the high school and collegiate levels in recent years, was named the hockey team’s new head coach June 3.

Henderson previously was the PHA Prowlers club team’s junior varsity coach and also coached the Ohio State women’s club team. He has been a goalie instructor in the Easton Youth Hockey Association since 2019.

Henderson succeeds Darcy Cahill, who resigned in late March because of time commitments between his job and coaching youth hockey. Cahill went 20-73-1-1 overall and 12-51-0-1 in the CHC in four seasons.

The Stallions went 4-16 overall and 3-14 in the CHC last winter and several key players are eligible to return, including sophomores A.J. Cagnina (forward), Michael Friess (forward), Christopher Henderson (goalie) and Mateo Muller (defenseman) and freshmen Noah Bedzyk (forward) and Liam Rice (defenseman).

