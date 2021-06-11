Northland Police Beat: June 11

ThisWeek group

A 55-year-old Westerville woman told police a crash she was involved in June 7 on the 4300 block of Goldengate Square East was caused by an attempted robbery.

According to the woman, she was working for a ride-share company and was waiting for a customer when a man approached her parked vehicle at 3:36 a.m. and said he had requested the ride.

When the man got in the backseat of the woman's vehicle, however, he reportedly pulled a gun and demanded she give him everything she had.

The woman told police she pushed the gun away from her head and started to drive away, but in doing so struck a vehicle and a trash can.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot.

In other recent Columbus police reports from the Northland area:

• A woman on the 2000 block of Jewett Drive reported someone slashed a tire to her vehicle, no value listed, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. June 3.

• A man reportedly was stabbed in the back following an argument over a wristwatch at 8:30 p.m. June 4 near the intersection of East Dublin-Granville Road and Busch Boulevard. The man reportedly was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and treated for injuries.

• A woman on the 6200 block of Maple Canyon Avenue reported someone caused $350 in damages to drywall and a window at her residence between 3 p.m. June 4 and 11:20 a.m. June 5.

• A manager of a hotel on the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported a known male suspect threw a bottle through a window at the hotel at 11:14 p.m. June 5, causing $225 in damage.

• A garage door opener valued at $500 and a bicycle valued at $800 reportedly were stolen from a 57-year-old man's residence on the 1800 block of Staffordshire Road between 9 p.m. June 6 and 6:30 a.m. June 7.

• A firearm valued at $500 reportedly was stolen from a 28-yearold man's vehicle while he was unpacking it outside his residence on the 1000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road between 5:35 and 6 p.m. June 7.

• A man on the 6300 block of Newtown Drive reported someone forced entry to his residence between midnight and 12:32 a.m. June 5, causing $250 in damage, and stole $1,500 in cash.

• A Columbus man reportedly was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital after he was shot in the upper left leg by a person while walking on the 5500 block of Altos Court at 2:15 a.m. June 6.

• A man reported the theft of his greyhound-mix dog valued at $200 from his residence on the 2200 block of Laurelwood Drive between 2 p.m. June 4 and 10:30 a.m. June 7.

• A woman on the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive reported that multiple people pushed past her to force entry to her residence at 5:18 p.m. June 5 and stole $200 in cash.

• A man on the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard reported someone threw a rock through a front window to his residence at 2:22 a.m. June 8. No damage value was provided.

• A woman on the 1800 block of Brookfield Road reported her residence was struck by at least seven bullets at 3:24 a.m. June 6.

• A woman on the 1800 block of North Hulmac Street reported someone threw a brick through a front window to her residence, causing $200 in damage, at 1:33 a.m. June 7.

• A man on the 1900 block of Belcher Drive reported two males kicked the sides of his vehicle, causing $2,000 in damage, at 4:15 p.m. June 4.

• A woman on the 1600 block of Shanley Drive reported someone threw a rock through a front window to her residence, causing $600 in damage, at 4:27 p.m. June 8.

• An employee of a convenience store on the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue reported at 3:40 p.m. June 8 someone fired multiple gunshots, causing $500 in damage to a window at the store and $150 in damage to a vehicle parked outside the store.

• A woman on the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane reported two females attempted to kick in the front door of her residence at 11 a.m. June 5, causing $250 in damage. The suspects also reportedly caused $700 in damage to the victim's vehicle by scratching the paint.

--Nate Ellis/ThisWeek