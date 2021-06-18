Boys Basketball: Tihon Johnson to replace Sean Taylor as Northland's coach

Tihon Johnson is looking forward to his latest challenge on the basketball court.

On June 18, Johnson was named the boys basketball coach at Northland, replacing Sean Taylor, who stepped down after 10 seasons because of family commitments.

Johnson, 39, is director of the Kingdom League, a pro-amateur summer basketball league in 2014.

A 2001 graduate of Columbus East and 2005 graduate of the University of Idaho, Johnson played professionally overseas until last year.

This will be Johnson’s first head-coaching assignment.

“I’ve been doing player development for years, so around town I’m known as a player-development guy,” Johnson said. “I like that role. I like that niche. I’ve been offered other coaching positions, but I stayed away from coaching. I just thought Northland was the right job.

“I knew coach Taylor and I knew (former Northland coach) Satch (Sullinger) before him and I knew the legacy at Northland and I know what Northland means to the city of Columbus and the City League. Athletics director (Mario) Bowles is golden. All of those things combined, I felt it was an attractive position.”

Bowles is excited to have Johnson leading the program.

“I am extremely happy,” Bowles said. “The Northland community will be very pleased with Tihon Johnson and basketball-wise what he brings to the table. He’s a Columbus City Schools product. His resume as far as the game of basketball speaks for itself and just his demeanor, he’s just a perfect fit for our young people. Today was a great day for the ’Land.”

Taylor guided Northland to three consecutive Division I district titles, beginning in 2013.

Bowles said Taylor will return for his seventh season next spring as the Vikings’ boys tennis coach.

