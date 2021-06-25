COPC Senior Select doubles as health care and wellness facility, aims to fill void in Northland

Officials with COPC Senior Select anticipates serving approximately 2,000 Northland-area seniors in the next three or four years, according to Executive Director Sarah Dalton Ortlieb.

The center is a 9,000-square-foot, $3 million health care and wellness center for Medicare-eligible seniors at 1710 E. Dublin-Granville Road. It is a joint collaboration between National Church Residences, Central Ohio Primary Care (COPC) and agilon health, focusing on the clinical and non-clinical needs of seniors. COPC is a part of the agilon network, according to the agilon health website.

The facility opened in February, but NCR and COPC held a grand opening June 22. The facility is intended to function as both a health care and senior center, according to Ortlieb, providing both primary care needs along with senior programming on topics such as fitness, diet and other lifestyle elements.

Officials said the facility focuses not only on treating issues but to have a preventative approach to try to keep patients out of the emergency room or urgent-care facilities and prevent further complications from health diagnoses.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin expressed his support at the ceremony.

“The work we are doing right now, today, is for a community they may be a million people larger (in the future),” he said. “And who is more deserving, who needs our support more than our seniors?

"They were the original caregivers; they took care of us. They were our parents, our teachers and now they deserve quality care themselves.”

Ten exam rooms, labs and a planned pharmacy are expected to be manned by a staff that will eventually include three doctors and up to two nurse practitioners, along with support staff, Ortlieb said. Currently, she said, one doctor and one nurse practitioner are on the staff.

The facility offers same-day sick visits, urgent care, 24-hour on-call support and telemedicine outreach, as well as connections to community and state supportive services and benefits coordination, according to a joint release from NCR and COPC.

The facility comes as NCR and COPC anticipate that between 2015 and 2030 the senior population in the Northland corridor is expected to grow by 53% – five times the rate of growth for Franklin County’s overall population.

Those figures come from a 2014 study by the Kirwan Institute at Ohio State University, according to the release.

Officials said the center is the first of its kind in Northland. According to NCR, approximately 20 primary-care physician practices are within a five-mile radius of the facility but none specializes in senior care.

“This was about meeting a need that we saw that was unmet in our community,” said Susan DiMickele, senior vice president of senior services and general counsel at NCR. “That’s why these three partners stepped up and wanted to do something about it.”

“This is the first endeavor … to really just focus on seniors and also do it in an area that they haven’t traditionally been in,” Ortlieb said. “COPC has been a little bit more suburban, so they were looking for an ability to do something that was kind of more in a little more vulnerable area and serve an area that didn’t have great access to primary care. (Northland) just seemed like a good place to put it.”

Elio Harmon, NCR director of strategic programs, said while the facility is the first of its kind in Northland, it will help to address the “social determinants” of health issues that are affecting health outcomes for seniors, such as helping a patient go through the appropriate avenues if they can’t afford a medication.

“Even with the resources that were present, we didn’t feel like they were going to be sufficient and particularly not sufficient for complex needs.

“If this model works here in Northland, there are other like communities we could move to and do the same thing."

For information, visit nationalchurchresidences.org or copcp.com.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve