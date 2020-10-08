Northwest police beat: Oct. 8

ThisWeek group

A representative of an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Skyline Drive East reported at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 23 three fire extinguishers were taken from breezeways at the complex and discharged on the parking lot of a business to the west.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the reporting party said it has been an ongoing issue on the property since last year.

Other damage has occurred in the past, including inside the clubhouse.

The complainant told police all the incidents are believed to be related and involve the same group of minors.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

• A resident of the 8400 block of Seabright Drive reported at 7:21 p.m. Sept. 25 the theft of the rear license plate from his vehicle.

The man said the plate had been removed and replaced with a different license plate. He said he was unsure of the precise time or date when the switch occurred.

• A representative of a store on the 3600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road reported the theft of $300 worth of children’s clothes by two people at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 24.

• Loss prevention personnel at a store on the 5800 block of Sawmill Road reported the theft of $1,400 worth of outdoor power equipment and tools at 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

The items were recovered outside the business after the thief was confronted.

The thief, whose identity was known by store employees, reportedly entered the store and loaded the items in a cart and left without paying.

When approached outside the store by employees who called out the thief’s name, the man left the cartful of items, ran and got into a vehicle and drove away.

The incident was captured on video.

Items removed from the store included a gas-powered backpack leaf blower, a gas-powered post-hole auger, a cordless blower and a variety of hand and power tools.

• A woman reported her purse, containing a credit card, was stolen while she was in a store on the 6000 block of Sawmill Road at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26.

Reports said the credit card was used fraudulently.

*Someone caused $2,600 worth of damage to a parked pickup truck between 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27 on the 3100 block of Saybrook Court.

• A resident of a complex in the 7000 block of Bent Tree Boulevard reported that she went to the store between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and while she was gone someone entered her room and stole prescription medicine and jewelry worth a combined $1,800.

The 75-year-old woman told police she was sure she had locked the door to her room when she went to the store.

• A man living on the 5000 block of Olentangy River Road reported his $18,000 vehicle was stolen between 11 a.m. Sept. 21 and 12:30 a.m. Sept. 23.

• A woman living on the 4000 block of Shireton Drive reported that between 8:50 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 23, someone entered her apartment and stole cash, a coffee maker and other items worth a combined value of $235.

• A woman’s wallet, containing $4,600 cash, was reported stolen from a shopping cart inside a business on the 5100 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard at 7:02 p.m. Sept. 26.

The incident was captured on the business’ video system, and it shows a person taking the wallet and exiting the store.

• A blue fawn French bulldog worth $12,000 was reported stolen from a business on the 2600 block of Bethel Road at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

The thief entered the business, asked to see the dog and then walked out of the store with the canine.

• A couple living on the 4900 block of Archdale Lane reported at 10:20 p.m. Sept. 25 they were sitting in their apartment when someone reached through the mail slot and attempted to reach the deadbolt.

The occupants made a loud noise and the would-be intruder fled.

• A woman stole miscellaneous items worth a combined total of $100 from a business on the 4500 block of Kenny Road at 11 a.m. Sept. 27. Business employees told police they recognized the thief from previous thefts incidents.

• A resident of the 1100 block of Bridgeway Circle reported someone stole his $15,000 vehicle between 7 a.m. Sept. 27 and 8:40 a.m. Sept. 28.

• A resident of the 1100 block of Bunker Hill Boulevard reported her $3,500 motorcycle was stolen between 7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 2:20 p.m. Sept. 28.