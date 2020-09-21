Olentangy Valley: Safe full of items stolen; loss valued at $450,501

Staff Writer

A safe containing jewelry, money and personal documents was stolen at 9:16 p.m. Sept. 13 from a residence on the 1800 block of Woodland hall Drive in Liberty Township, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

The report said loss totaled $450,501.

A window was broken and scrapes were left on a wooden floor, the report said.

The sheriff's office also reported:

* A package valued at $300 was stolen from a residence on the 4300 block of Scioto Parkway in Powell, reported at 2:41 p.m. Sept. 12.

* Three gift cards together valued at $1,800 were stolen from a residence on the 700 block of Hidden Springs Drive in Lewis Center, reported at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 11.

* Cash totaling $4,000 was stolen from a residence on the 5000 block of North Lakehill Road in Concord Township, reported at 9:13 a.m. Sept. 10.

* A resident of the 6300 block of Steitz Road in Powell woke up to discover an unlocked vehicle valued at $4,500 had been stolen from the driveway of his residence, reported at 7:47 a.m. Sept. 8.