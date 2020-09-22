Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley: Pioneers wary of giving up big plays to Jaguars

Olentangy Orange coach Zebb Schroeder looks at Hilliard Bradley’s record in disbelief.

The Jaguars are 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the OCC-Central Division, but Schroder believes his team will have its hands full when it travels to Bradley on Friday, Sept. 25, for a league contest.

“(The Jaguars) are hungry,” said Schroeder, whose team is 2-2 and 2-1. “Things haven’t been going their way this year, but they’re a proud program and they’ve been in every game they’ve played this year. That says something in the league we’re playing in.”

Orange has won the last two meetings, including 17-14 last fall, and leads the series 5-1. Bradley’s last win was a 44-0 shutout in 2013.

The Jaguars lost to Olentangy Liberty 38-17 on Sept. 18. Senior quarterback A.J. Mirgon was 12-for-29 passing for 142 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also had a team-high 67 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Tight end Jack Pugh caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

“I think they have quite a set of offensive skills,” Schroeder said. “Their quarterback (Mirgon) was really good last year, and he’s been playing well. He’s a good competitor, and he does a lot of things really well.

“They have one of the best receiving units that we’ll play against with their size and speed. Their offensive skill is tremendous. We have to make sure that we’re not giving up the big plays.”

Quarterback Josh Laisure put on a show as the Pioneers defeated Upper Arlington 31-14 on Sept. 18. The senior was 15 of 18 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards and two scores on nine carries.

Running back Isaac Campbell led the team with 77 yards rushing on 26 carries, and wide receiver Caden Konczak had five receptions for 125 yards and one score.

“Laisure is pretty slick, and he can sling the ball around,” Bradley coach Mike LoParo said. “His play-action fake is the best we’ve seen. They suck you up more than anyone on the play-action, and that concerns me quite a bit. They pull their linemen to make it look like a run and then they hit the pass play.”

Week 5

OLENTANGY ORANGE at HILLIARD BRADLEY

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Orange 17-14

•Orange (2-2 overall, 2-1 in OCC-Central) to date: Lost to Olentangy 7-3; defeated Hilliard Davidson 20-7; lost to Dublin Coffman 28-7; def. Upper Arlington 31-14

•Bradley (1-3 overall, 1-2 in OCC-Central) to date: Lost to Marysville 17-0; lost to UA 7-6; def. Davidson 22-17; lost to Olentangy Liberty 38-17

•Top Pioneers: Jadon Ampadu (LB), Dylan Dempsey (DL), Rico Franklin (TE/DL), Joey Guagenti (WR/DB), Luke Houston (RB/LB), Caden Konczak (WR), Josh Laisure (QB), Tanner Lester (DL), Ryan Minott (OL) and Dom Sylvesteri (OL/DL)

•Top Jaguars: Matthew Cooper (OL), Tayshaun Mayfield (WR), A.J. Mirgon (QB), Peyton Murphy (LB), Jack Pugh (TE/DL), Kenyon Richardson (WR), Chance Roberts (OL/DL), Jordan Thompson (DB), Caden VanVorhis (RB/DB) and Walter Williams (DL)