Olentangy Valley police beat: Sept. 28

ThisWeek group

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said thieves made off with dozens of bottles of liquor in two separate incidents last month.

Two women are alleged to have stolen 74 bottles from a business on the 6400 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center during an incident reported at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 10.

The bottles of liqueur and rum, together worth $2,212, were placed into large reusable bags before being stolen, according to reports.

At 7:08 p.m. Sept. 16, someone placed four bottles of tequila, together worth $192, into a personal bag and left a business on the 3900 block of East Powell Road without paying, reports said.

In other recent county sheriff’s reports:

• A 32-year-old woman was arrested after concealing several clothing items, together worth $130, and leaving a business on the 8800 block of Columbus Pike without paying at 12:17 p.m. Sept. 14, reports said.

In recent Powell police reports:

• Police said oxycodone-acetaminophen pills valued at $48 were stolen on the 3800 block of Attucks Drive in Powell in a theft reported at 1:46 p.m. Sept. 18.

• Loss totaled $1,720 when credit cards and other property were stolen on the 3400 block of Sawmill Drive in Powell in a theft reported at 7:14 p.m. Sept. 14.