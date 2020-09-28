Orange Township discussion of Route 23 overlay tabled

JIM FISCHER

Orange Township trustees tabled discussion and possible approval of the township’s 23 Overlay District at its Sept. 21 public hearing on the matter.

Township zoning director Michele Boni requested the tabling on behalf of township staff and Delaware County Economic Development for a final review of financial and incentive information.

“The financial tools are a major piece of the pie. We need to make sure it’s done right,” trustee chairman Ryan Rivers said.

The overlay language was adapted by the township’s zoning commission based on the proposed Route 23 Corridor Guide, developed by One Delaware, a private-public partnership that seeks to promote commercial development and tax diversification along U.S. Route 23 throughout much of Delaware County, and in partnership with the Delaware County Economic Development office.

The project advocates streamlined commercial zoning along the corridor.

Rivers said one aspect of the overlay to be reviewed concerns areas in the overlay that could become designated Joint Economic Development District or tax-increment financing areas and any applicant’s willingness to participate in those specialized taxing districts.

The public hearing for the 23 Overlay District now is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

