Powell’s Community Bonfire will light up night Oct. 3

JIM FISCHER

ThisWeekNEWS.com

A global pandemic won’t douse Powell’s annual Community Bonfire.

The traditional event, co-sponsored by the Powell Police Department and Liberty Township Fire Department, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in Village Green Park.

Naturally, the event will be different than usual thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but the large central bonfire and entertainment on the amphitheater stage will remain, city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said.

Canavan thanked the Delaware General Health District for providing guidance on this and other fall events and activities planned in the city, helping the city “balance the safety of our guests with the experience.”

The primary change people will notice, Canavan said, will be the absence of traditional roasted hot dogs, doughnuts, marshmallows and apple cider.

“Most of the big changes are food-related,” she said. “We just won’t be able to offer the free food we’ve had in the past.”

Canavan said a food truck will offer sustenance, and guests will be encouraged to visit local restaurants for carryout and bring dinner to the Village Green for socially distanced picnics.

She said the grounds will be marked for seating by families or close groups.

The city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will be in effect during the bonfire, as well.

“Community events are one of the things our residents love about Powell,” Canavan said. “They can also serve as economic-development tools, and both of those are as important as ever right now.”

“The Community Bonfire is a longstanding tradition in our community,” said police Chief Stephen Hrytzik. “While the bonfire experience will be different this year, we look forward to partnering with the fire department and continuing this tradition for our community to enjoy safely.”

The Community Bonfire begins a busy October in the city, including such other fall-themed events as Candy by the Carload (Oct. 24) and Beggars Night (Oct. 31).

The city’s parks and recreation department also recently released its fall activities guide, featuring classes and events. The guide may be viewed on the city’s website, cityofpowell.us.