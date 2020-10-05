Orange Township fire Chief Matt Noble retiring

ThisWeek group

Orange Township trustees are accepting the resignation of fire Chief Matt Noble during their meeting today, Oct. 5.

Noble has been the township’s fire chief since 2014, succeeding Tom Stewart. Prior to that, he was assistant chief from 2004 to 2014. In all, Noble, 50, has been a firefighter for 28 years, 16 of them with Orange Township.

“We appreciate his years of service and wish him the best,” trustee Ryan Rivers said.

