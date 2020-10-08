Olentangy Valley police beat: Oct. 8

ThisWeek group

The Powell Police Department said items valued at $8,197 were stolen from a residence on the 3400 block of Timberside Drive, as reported at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 23.

The items included three phototherapy lights taken from a vehicle and a bicycle.

In other police incident reports:

• Two bicycles valued together at $450 were stolen from the 7800 block of Gateway Lane, as reported at 3:26 p.m. Sept. 24.

• Loss was listed at $712 after a wallet and gift cards were stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of Muladore Drive, as reported at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 30.

In Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports:

• A number of items were stolen from a residence on the 10000 block of Southwind Drive, Powell, as reported at 4:17 a.m. Oct. 5. Value of the items was not listed.

• Five packages with a total $675 value were stolen from the mailbox of a residence on the 1600 block of Strathshire Hall Place, Powell, as reported at 4:36 p.m. Oct. 2.

• Deputies were looking for someone who allegedly stole more than 100 gallons of gasoline during repeated visits to a business on the 8000 block of Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. The latest incident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 30.

• A bicycle valued at $50 was stolen from a residence on the 6900 block of Jennifer Ann Drive, Lewis Center, as reported at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 25. Because the bike was equipped with a GPS tracking device, it was found 6 miles away.