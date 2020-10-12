Boys Golf: Olentangy coach Joel Glassburn steps down after 17 seasons

Citing his love of both the game and his family, Olentangy boys golf coach Joel Glassburn announced his resignation Oct. 11 after 17 seasons.

“It was a tough decision, but ultimately it’s about what’s best for me and my family. Twenty years is a long time,” Glassburn said. “Both of my kids will be in high school next year, and I think it’s time. It’s been a challenge coaching golf and still getting to see my kids play soccer, (plus) travel soccer at that. Sometimes it’s easy to balance the schedule, and other times it’s a logistical nightmare. I just want to make sure I’m there for them.”

Glassburn’s daughter, Rileigh, is a junior at Berlin, and his son, Jake, will be a freshman there next year.

Glassburn coached in the Braves’ program for three years before taking over as head coach in 2004. He said he plans to continue running the Central Ohio Golf Academy.

“I can’t think of a single year I had where any of my players were an issue. They’ve been unbelievable people and they did things the right way,” Glassburn said. “I’ve enjoyed every year I’ve been here. It’s just time to step away.”

The Braves closed their season by placing 10th (350) in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Darby Creek, as St. Charles finished first (297). The top finisher for the Braves was junior Tyler Phillips, who shot a 78 to tie for 12th.

