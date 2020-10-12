Spotlight: Olentangy Berlin's Rinehart twins take different paths to success

Corey and Kyle Rinehart have a lot in common, just not their chosen sports.

The senior twin brothers excel in entirely different sports at Olentangy Berlin, with Kyle being a three-year starting defender for the boys soccer team and Corey owning the boys cross country program's record time.

The only children of David and Christine Rinehart, the twins share many characteristics — athletic, competitive, intelligent, supportive — but they're not 100 percent identical. Both played soccer when they were younger, but that quickly changed.

“I wasn’t as coordinated as my brother and I didn’t consider myself as good at it,” Corey said. “I just moved on to other sports.

“At home there is somewhat of a rivalry. Sometimes he’ll say he runs more in soccer than I do, but we both know that’s not true. We definitely support each other and want each other to succeed.”

Kyle concurred with his brother.

“I would say we’re competitive, for sure,” he said. “Definitely they are different sports, but we’re always there to congratulate each other when we’re doing well and to push each other when we may have had a bad day.”

Berlin boys cross country coach Anthony Beggrow said the support is obvious.

“They’re twins, so they are very close,” he said. “You always see them together at school, and they are always supporting each other. You’ll see Kyle carrying a Berlin flag to support the cross country teams, and you will see Corey at the soccer games as well.”

Kyle is not your typical defender, as he was tied with senior forward Mason Morris for the team lead in scoring with seven goals and two assists through 13 games. The Bears were 10-2-1 overall before playing Granville on Oct. 10 and 2-2 in the OCC-Cardinal Division before facing Thomas Worthington on Oct. 13.

“It’s something I wanted to improve upon this year because defenders don’t normally score the goals for the team,” Kyle said. “I think I’m really dangerous on set pieces and getting up in the box on corner kicks. I have been able to finish a few goals this season.

“It’s not just me, it’s Kaden Foreman and Landon Kuhn and a couple other guys that have sent in good balls (on throw-ins). It’s being in the right place at the right time.”

Berlin boys soccer coach Josh Diehl said Kyle is a transcendent leader.

“Kyle has been a three-year captain for us, and being a captain for three years is important,” Diehl said. “He has earned respect and gained a lot of experience in leading the team. He’s very unselfish, and we’re fortunate because we have our best players also being our best teammates. He’s pretty selfless, to be honest.

“He brings influence. He is constantly raising the standards, but he does it relationally. He is friends with everyone, and he builds trust and brings out the best in teammates. He has a silent presence and has been very enjoyable to coach.”

Corey set the boys cross country program record by finishing in 16 minutes, 16.2 seconds in the Central Ohio Invitational on Sept. 19 at Three Creeks Metro Park. He also holds records in boys track and field in the 800 meters (2:05.03) and the 1,600 (4:35.77).

“Corey’s attention to small details makes a difference,” said Beggrow, whose team competes in the OCC-Cardinal meet Saturday, Oct. 17, at Pickerington Central. “When he does something, he does it right. Any time we talk about strategy, he wants to excel with what we can do.

“He always has had the foot-speed for it, but his strength has come with mileage. I think he will surprise himself at what he can do.”

The twins also are strong students, with Kyle having a 4.06 GPA and Corey carrying a 4.0. Corey wants to study engineering and will race in college if possible. Kyle would like to major in business or pre-law coursework, and definitely plans on playing soccer.

“I’m looking at some bigger schools and some smaller ones for engineering,” Corey said. “If I am able to run that would be great, but I want to find the right school (for my major).”

“Right now I would say we’re probably not going to the same school because (Corey) is looking to go to a bigger school for engineering, and I’m looking to also play soccer,” Kyle said. “I’m not sure, but if we went to the same school that would be great. I would like that.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen