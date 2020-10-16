Olentangy Valley police beat: Oct. 16

Someone broke into a business on the 80 block of Neverland Drive in Lewis Center, stealing more than $6,000 worth of property, including $4,000 in cash.

When employees arrived the morning of Oct. 2, they found the front door broken, according to a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office report. A cash drawer and other items had been taken.

The sheriff's office also reported:

• A vehicle license plate was stolen on the 8600 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, as reported at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 6.

• Two Columbus women were arrested after allegedly taking and concealing $297 worth of clothing items from a business on the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center, as reported at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 30.

• A man stole two large boxes of candy bars, with a total $141 value, from a business on the 9100 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, as reported at 11:04 a.m. Oct. 9.

• A man was arrested after witnesses watched him allegedly steal several dozen vehicle tires from a business on the 200 block of Hornbeam Lane in Lewis Center. A deputy caught up with the suspect traveling not far from the scene and placed him under arrest for multiple charges at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 11. The tires had a total value of $2,021.

The Powell Police Department said patrols would be increased after Donald Trump political signs were stolen from three residential yards Oct. 7 and 8.

One sign was removed from the 100 block of Presidential Parkway, as reported at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 8. Two signs were stolen from the 200 block of Tyler Creek Court, as reported at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 7. Each sign was valued at $10.