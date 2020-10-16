Orange Township: Search to start soon for fire Chief Matt Noble's successor

Jim Fischer

Orange Township trustees intend to cast a wide net as the township begins its search for a new fire chief.

Trustees accepted the retirement of fire Chief Matt Noble during their Oct. 5 meeting.

Noble's official last day with the department will be Oct. 23.

Township administrator Andrew King said no formal timetable has been established to name a new fire chief. He said it would depend on a number of factors, including how many candidates trustees would like to interview and whether they intend to conduct one round or multiple rounds of interviews.

“Nothing is set in stone,” trustee Ryan Rivers said.

King said the township is in discussion with GO-HR, a human-resources consulting firm in Columbus, about assisting with the process. The company is doing some work for the township already and recently helped Plain Township with its search for a new fire chief.

“The intent is to open it up and invite a wide applicant pool,” King said. “We want to attract the best and make sure we find the right candidate for what is an important hire for the township.”

Noble has been the township’s fire chief since 2014, succeeding Tom Stewart. Noble was assistant chief from 2004 to 2014. In all, Noble, 50, has been a firefighter for 28 years, 16 of them with Orange Township.

“We appreciate his years of service and wish him the best,” Rivers said.

"It's been an honor to have served the citizens of Orange Township alongside my officers, firefighters and township staff," Noble said.

