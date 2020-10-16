Powell's modified Candy by the Carload planned Oct. 25 at Seldom Seen Park

Jim Fischer

The Powell Parks & Recreation Department has scheduled an event to (pumpkin)-spice up your fall with a pair of seasonal traditions, albeit slightly altered to allow for safety in the midst of a pandemic.

The city’s Candy by the Carload will have a new location, but the free family event still will feature local businesses and organizations distributing candy and other treats from booths, tents, tables and/or trunks.

“It’s a favorite of many in the community,” city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said.

Canavan said the city plans to hold the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Seldom Seen Park, 3232 Seldom Seen Road. It will serve as an unofficial opening for the long-delayed green space. The park’s ample parking allows for safe distancing while still providing room for costumed children and participating businesses.

Candy by the Carload has been expanded to three hours, also to allow for full participation while distancing, Canavan said.

Registration for 30-minute time slots is required, with a maximum attendance for each slot.

“The essence of the event is still the same,” Canavan said. “It’s sort of an early trick-or-treat that features local businesses. This year, it may also serve as a more controlled environment for costumes and candy for some families.”

Adventure Park, 260 Village Park Drive, is the contingency site.

In the past, the event has been held at Village Green Park and the city’s municipal parking lot, but Canavan said the city’s intent is to make that space available for those visiting shops and restaurants in the downtown district.

Trick-or-treat is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, rain or shine, in residential areas throughout both the city and Liberty Township, Canavan said.

Both the city and township have posted or linked guidance provided by the Delaware General Health District for a safe trick-or-treat on their websites.

“This has been a topic of discussion for matters of safety and health. Liberty Township trick-or-treat will coincide with Powell’s, and we are following the guidelines provided by the Delaware General Health District,” township administrator Mike Schuiling said. “It is very important that we maintain a level of normality during this pandemic but still respect the guidelines of social distancing, masks, etc., to help mitigate the risks of the spread of the virus.”

For more information, go to cityofpowell.us/about/candy-by-the-carload.

