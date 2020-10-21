Pizza Cottage opening soon in Lewis Center

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

What once was a Ruby Tuesday in front of the Home Depot store in Lewis Center has become a Pizza Cottage – the company's seventh.

The new location is expected to open in December at 8753 Owenfield Drive, according to regional manager Chad Dawson.

No official opening date has been set yet, he said.

The Lewis Center location will be the first Pizza Cottage north of Columbus, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the company. Other locations are in Buckeye Lake, Circleville, Lancaster, Newark, Pickerington and Zanesville.

“We’ve been looking for opportunities to grow the brand. It was the right fit and the right time,” Dawson said. “That area is booming, and we’re looking forward to spreading the brand to the north.”

The official renovation started in late September.

Dawson said only minor delays have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, citing permitting and other governmental agency approvals, as well as the availability of some needed equipment.

Pizza Cottage was founded in 1972 by Jack and Yvonne Gorham in Carroll. In 2017, Larry Tipton, originally from Lancaster, purchased the restaurant group. Tipton also owns 10 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar locations in Ohio and Arizona.

“When I purchased Pizza Cottage, my plan was to find ways to expand this exceptional pizza so more people would be able to experience what I’ve loved about it since the 1970s,” Tipton said in the news release. “We are expanding in a time when so many other restaurants are struggling.”

“We’re blessed to be able to grow (during the pandemic),” Dawson added, saying the expansion into southern Delaware County is part of an overall company strategy to add locations.

Dawson said the company is searching for store managers and will begin hiring both full- and part-time staff in late November. He said the company is looking to fill 60-70 positions at the location.

The Lewis Center restaurant already has a Facebook page.

For more information about Pizza Cottage, go to pizza-cottage.com.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Olentangy for updates.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews