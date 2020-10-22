Powell’s Seldom Seen Park is open

Jim Fischer

The long-delayed Seldom Seen Park – the subject of confusion, conjecture, discussion and, at times, derision by Powell residents on social media over the past few years – is now open to the public.

The 23-acre park, on the north side of Seldom Seen Road and west of Liberty Street and the railroad tracks in Powell, opened Oct. 21.

“We’re grateful for the community’s patience and support while the city worked through an extended construction phase,” said City Manager Andrew White. “This park has faced many challenges in the planning, design and construction phases. We look forward to hosting Candy by the Carload there this weekend and continuing to plan future events and programs at the new park for the community to enjoy for years to come.”

Candy by the Carload will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Ground was broken for the park in April 2018, but construction did not begin until that October. Bidding-process delays, construction issues and environmental concerns all served to elongate the park construction timeline.

The park features athletics fields, a natural playground, a nature preserve, multiuse paths and 291 parking spaces.

