Olentangy Schools to keep hybrid model through first semester

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Olentangy Schools will remain in its hybrid attendance model through the end of the first semester.

Superintendent Mark Raiff made the announcement during the Oct. 22 school board meeting.

The decision “allows us to keep risk at a minimum,” Raiff said.

More:Olentangy Schools teachers get creative with distance learning

More:Olentangy Schools redistricting plan starts as 16th elementary's construction begins

Raiff cited ongoing health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and operational challenges to changing the attendance model in the middle of a semester for the decision.

“I am aware that some of our students are challenged by this schedule and that some are challenged by the distance-learning (all online) model,” he said. “Some of our students are finding a lot of success with … the hybrid model. Opinions are all over the place.”

Parents and students should keep addressing those academic and social emotional challenges and concerns with their teachers and building principals, he said.

The district had opened the year in hybrid attendance with the option to switch to either five days of in-person sessions or full online learning based on a number of data points and factors, including the state’s color-coded, county-by-county public-emergency levels.

Raiff said those attendance models would be reevaluated as the semester break approaches, but for the time being, the district will remain in the current hybrid model.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews