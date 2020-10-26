Notebook: Olentangy field hockey team opens postseason with win over Liberty

The Olentangy field hockey team continued a late-season surge by opening the district tournament with a 3-1 victory over Olentangy Liberty on Oct. 20.

The victory avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to the Patriots on Aug. 31 as well as added to its program record for victories in a season.

The Braves received two goals from sophomore Emma Hulshof and one from classmate Sage Parker against Liberty.

Olentangy was 12-5 before playing defending state champion Columbus Academy in a district semifinal Oct. 27.

The Braves posted 10 victories last season and in 2017. They earned their 11th victory this season by beating Hartley 1-0 to close the regular season.

The Olentangy-Academy winner will play host to third-seeded New Albany or fourth-seeded Upper Arlington in a district final Saturday, Oct. 31. The district champion will advance to a state semifinal Nov. 5 at Thomas.

The Braves lost to UA 2-0 on Sept. 2 and New Albany 3-0 on Sept. 24.

•The Liberty boys soccer team won its last five games of the regular season, with three coming against OCC-Central opponents to wrap up the league title at 5-0.

After closing the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Bexley on Oct. 15, the third-seeded Patriots opened the Division I district tournament Oct. 22 at home against 41st-seeded Marion Harding. The winner played 14th-seeded Hilliard Darby or 31st-seeded Chillicothe on Oct. 27 in a district semifinal, with the district final set for Saturday, Oct. 31.

Heading into the postseason, Riley Carrier and Jack Cruise both had scored six goals.

“We were very excited to wrap up the OCC title,” coach Ricky Konkolewski said. “Many told us before the season it would be a rebuilding year as we had so much inexperience on our roster. Being able to win probably one of the most competitive conferences in Ohio was something to be proud of.”

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The Liberty cross country teams began its postseason Oct. 24 with Division I district competition at Darby.

The regional is Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

In the OCC-Central meet Oct. 17 at Westerville North, the girls team scored 100 points to place fifth behind champion Hilliard Davidson (18) and the boys scored 133 to finish sixth behind champion Davidson (32).

Audrey Piero led the girls team with a 15th-place finish (19:56.1), followed by Ellie Okonak (18th, 20:10.7), Julia Bockenstette (20th, 20:11.5), Haley Kruest (26th, 20:43.7) and Ashley Boettcher (30th, 20:54.3).

For the boys, R.J. LaRosa placed 13th (16:41.2), followed by Tanner Sutton (22nd, 16:59.4), Mitchell Martz (30th, 17:22.7), Zach Warrick (38th, 17:39.6) and Noah Miller (41st, 17:47.5).

Both the boys and girls teams competed in the district 3 meet.

–Jarrod Ulrey

• Grace Holt’s seventh-place finish, one of five top-20 places for the program, led Olentangy’s girls cross country team in the OCC-Cardinal meet.

Also scoring were Cara Wilson (14th, 21:06), Jessica Morris (36th, 22:31.6), Grace Robinson (40th, 22:48.4) and Maggie Duffy (48th, 23:23.6).

Luke Galloway’s 12th-place finish (17:11.9) led a balanced effort for the boys team. Jackson Shultz was 14th (17:20.8), followed by Taye Gonzalez (19th, 17:31.1), Nate Karr (20th, 17:31.4) and Preston Smith (17:31.8).

The boys team ran in the district 2 meet, and the girls were in district 3.

–Dave Purpura

•Corey Rinehart and Ava Vaught led the Berlin boys and girls cross country teams in the OCC-Cardinal meet Oct. 17 at Pickerington Central.

Vaught was runner-up in 20:06.6 to Hilliard Darby’s Krystal Singh (20:05.4) as the girls team was second (73) to Dublin Jerome (45). Katie Balthaser (12th, 20:52.4), Grace Dahlke (17th, 21:17.9), Ella Ziegler (19th, 21:18.5) and Brenna Mowery (23rd, 21:47.0) rounded out the scoring.

Rinehart (seventh, 16:48.8) led the boys team, which was third (65) behind champion Jerome (31). Cooper Citro (11th, 17:08.5), Calvin Davies (13th, 17:14.3), Jack Dunlop (16th, 17:23.8) and Matthew Cool (18th, 17:28.2) also scored.

At the district meet, the girls team ran in district 1 and the boys were in district 3.

–Scott Hennen

•Bryan King and Medha Patria led the Orange boys and girls cross country teams in the OCC-Cardinal meet Oct. 17 at Westerville North.

King (sixth, 16:16.9) led the boys team, which was third (86) behind champion Davidson (32). Jake Ethridge (ninth, 16:29.5), Saketh Rudraraju (14th, 16:44.2), Zamir Fuller (29th, 17:18.8) and Carter Giacomelli (32nd, 17:29.9) also scored.

Patria (16th, 19:58.1) paced the girls, who were fourth (98) behind champion Davidson (18). Mairin O’Brien (19th, 20:11.4), Kayla Sucharski (21st, 20:15.6), Corinne Hazel (23rd, 20:28.8) and Abby Schroff (27th, 20:43.8) rounded out the scoring.

The boys and girls squads both competed in the district 2 meet.

–Scott Hennen

•The 17th-seeded Berlin field hockey team lost to second-seeded host Thomas Worthington 9-0 on Oct. 19 in its district opener.

Sophomore defender Emma Yi had two goals on the season to lead the Bears, who finished 1-12-2 overall. Sophomore forward Kennedy Arvai and sophomore forward Gia Myers each had one goal. Junior midfielder Ella Walls and sophomore midfielder Florabel Adongo each recorded an assist.

Junior goalie Clarissa Blatnik had 119 saves. Junior forward Payton Aloi and sophomore defender Kennedy Wagner also played key roles.

The Bears had no seniors.

–Scott Hennen

•Senior goalie Chloe Fuller has one save as the 13th-seeded Orange field hockey team lost to 10th-seeded host Granville on Oct. 19 in the first round of the district tournament.

The Pioneers finished 3-9-2 overall and sixth (3-4-1) in the COFHL-West behind champion Thomas Worthington (8-0).

Key players expected back are juniors Emma Cait Cogan (defender), Sammy Myers (midfielder) and Lexi Rundle (midfielder) and sophomores Emily McManus (forward) and Haylie Sucharski (midfielder).

–Scott Hennen

BERLIN FIELD HOCKEY

•Record: 1-12-2 overall

•COFHL-West standings: Thomas Worthington (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Liberty (5-2-1), Dublin Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Orange (3-4-1), Dublin Coffman and Dublin Scioto (both 1-6), Berlin (0-8)

•Seniors lost: None

•Key returnees: Florabel Adongo, Payton Aloi, Kennedy Arvai, Clarissa Blatnik, Gia Myers, Kennedy Wagner, Ella Walls and Emma Yi

•Postseason: Lost to Thomas 9-0 in first round of district tournament

ORANGE FIELD HOCKEY

•Record: 3-9-2 overall

•Seniors lost: Chloe Fuller, Lucia Garcia, Natalie Jenkins, Sydney Lowry, Miriam Myers and Reece Tomechak

•Key returnees: Emma Cait Cogan, Emily McManus, Sammy Myers, Lexi Rundle and Haylie Sucharski

•Postseason: Lost to Granville 1-0 in first round of district tournament