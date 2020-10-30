Olentangy Valley police beat: Oct. 30

ThisWeek group

A car and jewelry were stolen at two addresses on the 8700 block of Oak Village Boulevard in Lewis Center, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was valued at $17,000. The jewelry valued at $4,653 was stolen from a parked vehicle. Both thefts were reported at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 13.

The sheriff's office also reported:

• A Powell resident purchased gift cards at a business on the first block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center and discovered the cards had been tampered with. Barcodes were altered so the purchase was credited to another gift card stolen earlier. Loss was listed at $1,000 in the incident, which was reported at 8:09 p.m. Oct. 14.

• Pain medication was stolen at a residence on the 8500 block of Juniper Drive in Lewis Center, as reported at 9 p.m. Oct. 14.

• Deputies found stolen items and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 9000 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center at 6:17 p.m. Oct. 14.

The Powell Police Department reported:

• Loss totaled $1,588 when a wallet belonging to a Delaware resident was stolen at a business on the 3400 block of Sawmill Drive, as reported at 6:09 p.m. Oct. 12.

• A resident of the 100 block of Tiller Drive reported the theft of a purse at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 13. The value of the purse and contents totaled $716.

• Two political signs valued at $45 were stolen on the 100 block of Presidential Parkway, as reported at 8:03 a.m. Oct 16.