Liberty Township: Sheetz plan pulled from zoning commission's Nov. 18 meeting

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Sheetz will not be on the agenda for the Liberty Township Zoning Commission’s Nov. 18 meeting.

The commission in September considered a proposed location for the convenience-store and fuel-station chain. Commissioners voted to table the hearing to allow developers to address concerns expressed by area residents.

Township zoning inspector Tracey Mullenhour told ThisWeek the developer has requested an additional continuance of the hearing to allow an opportunity to meet directly with residents.

More:Sheetz planning Grandview Heights location

More:Sheetz plans location in New Albany

More:Sheetz breaks ground in Delaware and Obetz, plans about 50 stores in central Ohio

More:Sheetz pulls plug on Worthington Hills site

Audrey Hackman, spokeswoman for developer Skilken Gold, which is presenting in Liberty Township on behalf of Sheetz, confirmed that the proposal will not be on the Nov. 18 agenda.

Mullenhour said Sheetz likely will be on the commission’s Jan. 22 meeting agenda.

The Sheetz location would be at the southwest corner of Seldom Seen Road and Sawmill Parkway, with access from both roads (southbound only from Sawmill Parkway). The 6,000-square-foot location would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During the Sept. 16 meeting, developers addressed potential concerns regarding noise, building design and traffic.

Residents addressing the board expressed concern about the appropriateness of the land use, specifically the proximity to residential areas. Other concerns included lighting, crime, the 24/7 operation and right-of-way issues.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews