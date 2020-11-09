Notebook: Olentangy Orange Pioneers girls soccer seniors leave impressive legacy

The seniors on the Orange girls soccer team finished their careers with an outstanding résumé.

The Pioneers had 10 seniors who combined to win three league titles and the program’s only district championship. They won OCC-Buckeye Division championships in 2017 and 2019 and won the OCC-Central this fall at 4-1, finishing ahead of runner-up Dublin Coffman (3-0-2).

Last fall they won a Division I district title by defeating Watterson 2-0 before losing to Coffman 3-2 in two overtimes in a regional final.

Fourth-seeded Orange couldn’t repeat that feat this season, falling 1-0 to seventh-seeded Olentangy at home Oct. 31 in a district final to finish 14-3-3 overall.

“These seniors have played a big role in the growth and competitiveness of our program,” said fourth-year coach Tim Lawrence, who was league Coach of the Year. “I started coaching in the program when these girls were freshmen, my daughter (forward Maggie Lawrence) included. These seniors set the expectations for this program and will be missed dearly.”

Senior Amanda Poorbaugh (first-team all-district, league Player of the Year) set the bar high for future goalies. The Penn State recruit allowed just nine goals in 20 games and had 12 shutouts. She also holds the program records for shutouts in a season (13 from 2019) and career shutouts (29).

Senior forwards Hannah Heald (special mention all-league; 8 goals, 2 assists) and Morgan Scott (honorable mention all-league; 7 goals, 3 assists) were the top two scorers. Senior defender Liz Woo was second-team all-league.

Junior midfielder Abby Faulkner (midfielder; 3 goals, 2 assists) and junior defender Maia Kaufman (defender; 4 goals, 3 assists) were both second-team all-district and first-team all-league.

Junior midfielder Secora Johnson and sophomore defender Kaitlyn Colvert were second-team all-league. Junior forward Camryn Earl (1 goal, 8 assists), junior defender Ava Musgrove and sophomore midfielder Regan Yamasaki (6 goals, 1 assist) were starters in the district final.

“We expect to have seven returning starters from this year’s squad, and most of them come from the junior class,” coach Lawrence said. “We should have a solid core coming back.”

• Kylee Beinecke scored the games only goal with 13:36 to play in the first half as the Olentangy girls soccer team won its first Division I regional title with a 1-0 victory over visiting Watterson on Nov. 7.

The Braves, who are 14-0-1 since Sept. 12 defeated Upper Arlington 3-1 in a semifinal Nov. 3 to reach its first regional final since 2015.

Rachel Austin scored off a rebound midway through the first half, Olivia Heskett had what became the game-winning goal with 24 minutes, 20 seconds left and Kylee Beinecke added insurance on a penalty kick with 4:33 to go.

“Since the last time (we were in a regional final), we had the Berlin split and we lost probably 45 percent of our team, so this is the first year since then that we’ve had a full group of seniors,” coach Earl Devanny said. “This feels good that they’ve given so much to the program and they get to advance even farther in the tournament.”

Olentangy will play Centerville in a state semifinal Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Springfield. The final is Friday, Nov. 13, at Mapfre Stadium.

–Dave Purpura

• Represented by its boys team and girls senior Cara Wilson, the Olentangy cross country teams’ seasons ended at the regional.

Senior Jackson Shultz finished 50th (17:19.1) to lead the boys to 15th place (300). Also scoring for the Braves were junior Taye Gonzalez (71st, 17:37), senior Johan Rosgaard (74th, 17;39.4), junior Luke Galloway (78th, 17:42) and freshman Roman Corbett (85th, 17:48.5).

In the girls race, Wilson finished 63rd (20:55.7) of 135 runners.

Four of the girls team’s top seven runners to end the season are eligible to return in junior Grace Holt and sophomores Grace Brinkman, Camryn Cummings, Anushka Maharana and Jessica Morris.

–Dave Purpura

•After winning just five games last season, the Liberty girls soccer team more than doubled that total and earned a Division I district runner-up finish.

The sixth-seeded Patriots lost 3-1 to second-seeded Watterson on Oct. 31 in a district final to finish 12-4-2.

It was the final game for a 10-member senior class led by Quinn Casey (midfielder), Rachel Davidson (forward), Nora Gilger (defender), Lexi Gross (defender/midfielder) and Audrey Petrucci (defender).

Casey finished with eight goals and eight assists, and Davidson had eight goals and four assists.

The Patriots’ leading scorer was sophomore forward Jaimason Brooker, who finished with 24 goals and five assists.

Junior forward Alex Hill had four goals and 10 assists, while junior defender Sami Sinsek and sophomore goalie Taylor Thomas also were starters.

Others eligible to return include juniors Ava Bertone (forward), Jazlyn Brooker (forward/midfielder), Tessa Gilger (defender), Sierra Kirby (goalie), Jessica Lilko (defender), Morgan Mahan (defender), Ava Niemeier (midfielder) and Alyssa Ruddock (goalie) and sophomore Cailin Bohrer (midfielder).

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The third-seeded Liberty boys soccer team had its season end with a 1-0 loss Oct. 31 to fourth-seeded Pickerington North in a Division I district final.

The Patriots went 15-2-1 overall and won the OCC-Central at 5-0.

Leading the senior class were Jack Beirne (defender), Ryan Bonanno (midfielder), Daniel Buehrer (midfielder), Riley Carrier (midfielder), Jayson Castellanos (forward), Jack Cruise (midfielder), Jacob Maisonneuve (midfielder) and A.J. Varchetti (defender).

Junior defender Parker Cameron – who was the only returning starter from last year’s state runner-up team – should lead the returnees again next season along with junior goalie Andrew Bartosik, junior defender Grant Montgomery and sophomore midfielder Aade Rajmohan.

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The Orange boys soccer team reached its second consecutive Division I district semifinal and its fourth in five seasons, but the sixth-seeded Pioneers lost at home to 16th-seeded Westerville Central 2-1 in two overtimes Oct. 27 to finish 10-5-3 overall.

Orange tied Bradley for fourth (1-3-1) in the OCC-Central behind champion Liberty (5-0).

Forward Jahred Ashmeade (honorable mention all-league; 6 goals), defender Charlie DeBolt (first-team all-league), defender Nate Hoang (special mention all-league), midfielder Alex James (first-team all-league; 6 goals) and goalie Aaron Kim (second-team all-league; 42 saves) led a 12-player senior class.

Key players expected to return are juniors Jack Behre (forward), Tyler Davy (midfielder), Ethan Dicesno (midfielder), Josh Hertzfeld (defender), Chewy Koo (midfielder), Max Longstreth (defender) and Dylan Neville (midfielder) and sophomore Jake Barnhart (goalie).

“Our 12 seniors all added to and enhanced the leadership of the team and were the reason why the group got along so well,” second-year coach Brett Weiss said. “Our juniors will all play a major role coming back next year as will sophomore Jake Barnhart, who will be looked to in the net.”

–Scott Hennen

•The 17th-seeded Berlin girls soccer team, which had four seniors, finished 6-7-5 overall after losing 2-0 to 10th-seeded Hilliard Davidson in the second round of the Division I district tournament.

The Bears tied Marysville for second (2-1-2) in the OCC-Cardinal behind Olentangy (5-0).

The seniors included forward Abby Brennan (2 goals, 1 assist), goalie Jessica Burchinal (honorable mention all-league; 75 saves), Ashley Kerekes (third-team all-district, first-team all-league; 2 goals, 3 assists) and Lindsey Whitmore (second-team all-league; 6 goals, 2 assists).

“This group grew tremendously this season, and it was a special group with great team chemistry,” third-year coach Tara Zimmer said. “It was a young group, but we had great leadership from our four seniors.

“All of them were three-year varsity players at Berlin, and they came in and were a part of the program from the beginning. They helped lay the groundwork for continued success.”

Sophomore forward Cameryn Susey (second-team all-district, first-team all-league) led the team in scoring with 11 goals and six assists. Sophomore midfielders Ali de Gracia and Roisin Kennedy (3 goals, 2 assists) were second-team all-league. Sophomore defender Reese Hinkle was special mention in the OCC-Cardinal, and junior Avery Curtin was a standout in the midfield.

–Scott Hennen

•The Berlin boys and girls cross country teams competed in a Division I regional meet Oct. 31 at Pickerington North but did not have anyone advance to state.

Senior Corey Rinehart (26th, 16:50.4) led the boys team, which finished 13th (274). Junior Calvin Davies (55th, 17:22.8), sophomore Cooper Citro (80th, 17:43.9), senior Jack Dunlop (82nd, 17:46.1) and freshman Matthew Cool (89th, 17:56.1) also scored.

Sophomore Ava Vaught (45th, 20:33.7) paced the girls, who finished 16th (328).

Also scoring were senior Katie Balthaser (71st, 21:03.8), sophomore Grace Dahlke (82nd, 21:18.4), junior Ella Ziegler (101st, 21:46.0) and freshmen Brenna Mowery (112th, 22:16.5).

In the OCC-Cardinal meet Oct. 17 at Pickerington Central, Vaught (20:06.6) was runner-up behind Hilliard Darby’s Krystal Singh (20:05.4) as the girls placed second (73) behind Dublin Jerome (45).

Rinehart (seventh, 16:48.8) led the boys team, which finished third (64) in the league behind champion Jerome (31).

–Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

BERLIN CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Boys – Dublin Jerome (31), Thomas Worthington (63), Berlin (65), Olentangy (86), Hilliard Darby (117), Marysville (148); Girls – Jerome (45), Berlin (73), Marysville (77), Darby (78), Thomas (113), Olentangy (129)

•Seniors lost: Boys – Ethan Davis, Jack Dunlop, Nathaniel Foltz, Donald Kahaian, Max McLeod, Adam Minner, Carson Reed, Corey Rinehart, Jack Webb and Mason Zamilski; Girls – Aneesah Ahmed, Katie Balthaser, Maria Fratianne, Madison Lapid, Sophia Macko, Kelly Mallon, Mia Mulig, Kayla Niklaus, Carli O’Keefe, Rachel Sprecher, Taylor Stark and Olivia Young

•Key returnees: Boys – Cooper Citro, Matthew Cool and Calvin Davies; Girls – Grace Dahlke, Brenna Mowery, Ava Vaught and Ella Ziegler

•Postseason: Boys – Fifth (165) at district behind champion Lancaster (91), 13th (274) behind champion Hilliard Davidson (57); Girls – Fourth (116) at district behind champion Davidson (19), 16th (328) at regional behind champion Davidson (42)

OLENTANGY CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Boys – Dublin Jerome (31), Thomas Worthington (63), Berlin (65), Olentangy (86), Hilliard Darby (117), Marysville (148); Girls – Jerome (45), Berlin (73), Marysville (77), Darby (78), Thomas (113), Olentangy (129)

•Seniors lost: Boys – Johan Rosgaard and Preston Smith; Girls – Maggie Duffy, Jessica Morris and Cara Wilson

•Key returnees: Boys – Roman Corbett, Luke Galloway, Taye Gonzalez, Nate Karr and Jackson Shultz; Girls – Grace Brinkman, Camryn Cummings, Grace Holt and Anushka Maharana

•Postseason: Boys – Fifth (135) at district behind champion Jerome (53), 15th (300) at regional behind champion Hilliard Davidson (57); Girls – 11th (249) at district behind champion Upper Arlington (70)

OLENTANGY FIELD HOCKEY

•Record: 12-6 overall

•COFHL-West standings: Thomas Worthington (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Liberty (5-2-1), Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Orange (3-4-1), Dublin Scioto (2-6), Dublin Coffman (1-7), Berlin (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Brooke Arline, Dani Beidelman, Stephanie Gravely and Maddie Richeson

•Key returnees: Emma Hulshof, Sage Parker, Reagan Richeson, Dani Snopik and Essence Wyse

•Postseason: Defeated Liberty 3-1; lost to Columbus Academy 7-0 in district semifinal

BERLIN GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 6-7-5 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Olentangy (5-0), Berlin and Marysville (2-1-2), Jerome (2-3), Thomas (1-3-1), Darby (0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Abby Brennan, Jessica Burchinal, Ashley Kerekes and Lindsey Whitmore

•Key returnees: Avery Curtin, Ali de Gracia, Reese Hinkle, Roisin Kennedy and Cameryn Susey

•Postseason: Defeated Teays Valley 6-0; lost to Hilliard Davidson 2-0 in second round of Division I district tournament

LIBERTY BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 15-2-1 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Liberty (5-0), Dublin Coffman (4-1), Upper Arlington (2-2-1), Hilliard Bradley (1-3-1), Olentangy Orange (1-3-1), Hilliard Davidson (0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Jack Beirne, Ryan Bonanno, Logan Braun, Daniel Buehrer, Blaize Buzash, Logan Carrier, Riley Carrier, Jayson Castellanos, Jack Cruise, Luke Ettefagh, Jacob Maisonneuve, Evan Scott, Anthony Sirianni, Aidan Twiss and A.J. Varchetti

•Key returnees: Andrew Bartosik, Parker Cameron, Grant Montgomery and Aade Rajmohan

•Postseason: Def. Marion Harding 11-0; def. Hilliard Darby 1-0; lost to Pickerington North 1-0 in district final

LIBERTY GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 12-4-2 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Orange (4-1), Coffman (3-0-2), Liberty (3-1-1), UA (2-2-1), Hilliard Bradley (0-4-1), Hilliard Davidson (0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Olivia Brinkman, Quinn Casey, Rachel Davidson, Nora Gilger, Lexi Gross, Olivia McKain, Divya Patel, Audrey Petrucci, Sydney Rohl and Victoria Susi

•Key returnees: Jaimason Brooker, Jazlyn Brooker, Tessa Gilger, Alex Hill, Ava Niemeier, Sami Sincek and Taylor Thomas

•Postseason: Def. Groveport 10-0; def. DeSales 2-0; lost to Watterson 3-1 in district final

OLENTANGY BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 6-10-1 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome (4-0-1), Thomas Worthington (3-1-1), Berlin and Hilliard Darby (both 2-2-1), Olentangy (2-3), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Brandon Eddy, Eddie Kondrad, Nick Manivilovski and Colin McComb

•Key returnees: Tommy Chilicki, Jake Eby, Ryan May and Bennett Pinkerton

•Postseason: Def. Westland 4-1; lost to Upper Arlington 4-1 in second round of Division I district tournament

ORANGE BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 10-5-3 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Liberty (5-0), Dublin Coffman (4-1), Upper Arlington (2-2-1), Hilliard Bradley and Orange (both 1-3-1), Hilliard Davidson (0-4-1).

•Seniors lost: Ben Abbott, Jahred Ashmeade, Ryan Borger, Zach Blendick, Charlie DeBolt, Matthew Dorado, Baracah Gimei, Nate Hoang, Alex James, Aaron Kim, Justin Nichols and Sirlem Thullah

•Key returnees: Jake Barnhart, Jack Behre, Tyler Davy, Ethan Dicesno, Josh Hertzfeld, Chewy Koo, Max Longstreth and Dylan Neville

•Postseason: Def. Franklin Heights 3-0; lost to Westerville Central 2-1 (2OT) in Division I district semifinal

ORANGE GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 14-3-3 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Orange (4-1), Coffman (3-0-2), Liberty (3-1-1), UA (2-2-1), Bradley and Davidson (0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Madison Daniel, Hannah Heald, Maggie Lawrence, Amanda Poorbaugh, Morgan Scott, Hailey Schwade, Lauren Shrader, Zoe Sucharski, Abby Sutley and Liz Woo

•Key returnees: Kaitlyn Colvert, Camryn Earl, Abby Faulkner, Secora Johnson, Maia Kaufman, Ava Musgrove and Regan Yamasaki

•Postseason: Def. Marion Harding 10-0; def. Newark 5-0; def. Worthington Kilbourne 1-0; lost to Olentangy 1-0 in Division I district final