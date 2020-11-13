Olentangy Valley police beat: Nov. 13

ThisWeek group

Jewelry valued at $5,300 was stolen from a residence on the 200 block of Longmeadow Court, according to a report filed with the Powell Police Department at 9:57 a.m. Oct. 27.

Police also said a cellphone valued at $400 was stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of Chasely Circle, as reported at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 29.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported:

• Two political signs, with a total $72 value, were stolen from a yard on the 4600 block of Aberdeen Way, as reported at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 30. A suspect has been charged with a misdemeanor.

• A resident of the 4500 block of Cascade Drive, Powell, said her credit card had been used in Florida for a large purchase, as reported at 3:33 p.m. Oct. 24. The value of the purchase was not listed.

• A power drill valued at $510 was stolen from a garage on the 4500 block of North Hampton Drive, as reported at 12:31 p.m. Oct. 24.