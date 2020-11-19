Liberty Branch Library construction officially underway

Jim Fischer

Delaware County District Library officials broke ground on the new Liberty Branch Library on Nov. 18.

Officials plan to open the new branch, which will be at the northwest corner of Home and Steitz roads, in spring 2022, according to library spokeswoman Nicole Fowles.

“We look forward to being good neighbors here, bringing great reading and viewing materials, interesting programs and new excitement to this community,” Michael P. Butler, president of the library’s trustees board, said in a statement during the groundbreaking.

The approved design is for a three-floor, 42,000-square-foot library on a 3.7-acre site. The cost estimate is slightly more than $14 million, including the land purchase, which was completed earlier this year.

“A library is a promise that we can use our intelligence to improve our lives and our world. It is a promise that our next generation will have the opportunity to be better educated and more adaptable to the world they will inherit. It is a promise that the knowledge, the literature, the poetry, the faith, the cultures that we have inherited and augmented, will endure,” library director George Needham said.

The branch will be the library system’s fifth in the county.

