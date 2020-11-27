Olentangy Valley police beat: Nov. 27

ThisWeek group

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said six suspects were apprehended when deputies responded to thefts in progress in two separate incidents in Lewis Center.

Eyewitness tips led deputies to three men in a vehicle that contained several thousand dollars’ worth of non-alcoholic beverages and other items stolen at a business on the 6400 block of Columbus Pike. Three firearms were in the vehicle, and the suspects face multiple charges. The theft was reported at 6:33 p.m. Nov. 8.

Clothing items valued at $1,700 and stolen from a business on the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue were recovered when deputies pulled over a vehicle containing three women. The theft reported at 9:02 p.m. Nov. 10 remains under investigation.

In other Delaware County incident reports:

• A Lewis Center resident of the 1300 block of Scarlet Avenue was scammed out of several thousand dollars by a person claiming to be with Amazon, who convinced the victim to send the money as gift cards. The loss was reported at 1:23 p.m. Nov. 13.

• A Powell resident of the 2500 block of Shady Glen Place lost $939 to a scammer pretending to be a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy, who threatened arrest if the victim didn’t pay a fine for supposedly not appearing for jury duty. The incident was reported at 9:46 p.m. Nov. 9.

• Tools were stolen, and windows and doors damaged when a building was broken into on the 10000 block of Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, reported at 2 p.m. Nov. 4. A dollar value of the loss and damages was not listed.

• A computer tablet valued at $500 was stolen during a burglary at a residence on the 1500 block of Plumway Lane, Lewis Center, reported at 4:53 p.m. Nov. 5.

• A vehicle battery valued at $97 was stolen on the 7000 block of Green Meadows Drive, Lewis Center, reported at 4:26 p.m. Nov. 5.