Jeffrey Tyler to lead Powell's new community-development department

The city of Powell has hired Jeffrey Tyler for the newly created position of community-development director.

Tyler, who previously was the development-services director and chief building official with the city of Fairborn for three years, started with Powell on Nov. 9.

The hire is part of an operational restructuring of city staff by City Manager Andrew White that includes a new community-development department. The office consolidates the programs of development, engineering, building and public services, White said.

“Council was looking for an organizational overview and assessment,” White said, noting it was among the priorities set when he was hired earlier this year.

“The city had some people with experience who have moved on, either to retirement or other opportunities. When some of these positions were last filled, the city was a village. Council wanted me to do some thinking about staff organization,” White said. “With this hire ... we’re creating a new service model to address the needs of the community.”

“City Council supports the restructuring and alignment that is underway for the city of Powell,” Mayor Frank Bertone said. “We believe the creation of the community-development department streamlines projects between various functions of the city and in the end develops efficiencies and provides for better customer-service delivery to our residents and businesses.”

White said the goal is to streamline some city functions, in particular those related to new development opportunities, but also is part of a larger process.

“We’ve been afforded some time to do some critical analysis,” he said. “Much of it is about establishing a brand and showing we are committed to excellence.”

White said although staff attrition has created the opportunity for this assessment, some vacant positions remain and the city has made no layoffs.

White said Tyler’s expertise and experience already have made an impact and will continue to do so.

Tyler’s 30-plus-year career in local government includes 11 years with the city of Dublin as director of building standards and chief building official, as well as some work for the state. His experience includes building and development and some zoning and engineering work.

“I’m an architect by background, and problem-solving has been what my career has been about,” Tyler said. “Bringing some of these functions into one department will make the city more efficient and effective, providing better opportunities to the development community and also for our residents, who have expectations of what these city services are.”

Tyler said the city has a “great staff,” and he hopes to “provide oversight and experience.” He also credited White’s management style as part of Powell’s appeal.

“We’re excited to welcome Jeff to the team,” Bertone said. “He brings a wealth of experience and will serve as a tremendous leader in his new role as we restructure the development services of the city.”

Tyler’s salary is $105,000 annually, plus retirement benefits through the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the opportunity to receive health, life and dental benefits as a city employee.

