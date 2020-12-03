Olentangy Valley police beat: Dec. 4

ThisWeek group

Thieves struck a business on Graphics Way in Lewis Center on consecutive days, according to reports filed Nov. 24 and 25 with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

In an incident reported at 11:16 a.m. Nov. 24, three men allegedly entered the business and stole several laser levels together worth $804 before leaving through separate exits.

In a theft reported at 6:26 p.m. Nov. 25, two men and a woman were captured on video surveillance stealing items that included more than 100 circuit breakers. The stolen items were valued at $393.

In other incident reports from the sheriff's office:

• A homeowner saw someone steal mail from a mailbox on the 2800 block of Derby Drive, Powell, as reported at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 23.

• A woman told a store manager she wanted to fill out an application for employment, but instead she stole multiple cartons of cigarettes at a business on the 5600 block of Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, as reported at 12:58 p.m. Nov. 24. Value of the cigarettes totaled $180.

• A man described to be in his mid-20s left a business on the first block of Meadow Park Avenue, Lewis Center, without paying for multiple grocery items, as reported at 9:16 a.m. Nov. 23. Value of the items was not listed.