Olentangy Schools: Greta Gnagy named principal of 16th elementary school

Olentangy Schools has named Greta Gnagy principal of the district’s newest elementary school, which is scheduled to open at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Gnagy brings 20 years of experience in education to the role and currently is the assistant principal at Olentangy Orange Middle School. She joined the district in 2003 as a teacher and was named the 2007-08 Teacher of the Year in the district as a physical education teacher at Indian Springs Elementary School. She has been a teacher, coach, mentor and assistaprincipal in the district.

“I am beyond excited for this amazing opportunity. We are going to build a culture embedded with optimism, pride and a sense of belonging for these students,” Gnagy said in a Dec. 8 news release from the district.

“As we grow, we are fortunate to have incredibly talented leadership within our district to open our new schools in the Olentangy way,” Superintendent Mark Raiff said in the release. “We know that this elementary school will be a place our young students will flourish with Greta’s positive energy and extensive experience here in Olentangy.”

The 16th elementary school, which is under construction, will be on 14 acres in the new Berlin Meadows development in Berlin Township, near the intersection of Peachblow Road and an as-yet-built extension of North Road.

The school is the first of three that will be built after the passage of a ballot issue in spring 2020.

Gnagy will begin transitioning into her new position, which will include overseeing the staffing process, in January, pending approval by the district’s school board Dec. 10 meeting.

