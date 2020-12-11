Girls Soccer: Olentangy coach Earl Devanny retires after state runner-up finish

Olentangy girls soccer coach Earl Devanny announced his retirement Dec. 11, four weeks after the Braves completed a historic season by finishing as Division I state runners-up.

Devanny told ThisWeekSPORTS.com in a text message that he and his wife are moving out of state to be closer to their daughter.

Devanny went 55-12-8 overall and 16-2-2 in league play in four seasons, winning two league championships and two district titles.

Led by Division I college recruits Rachel Austin (Youngstown State), Kylee Beinecke (Miami University) and Carly Ross (Belmont), this year’s team won the first regional championship in program history. The Braves went 18-3-2 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Cardinal Division, losing 3-1 to Strongsville in the state final Nov. 13 at Mapfre Stadium.

“We were very close as a team and he was a huge reason why,” Austin said. “He just cared a lot about us as players and people. He did a good job of keeping us in line. He’d make sure to let us know when we did well and he’d make sure we’d know when we didn’t.”

