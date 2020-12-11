Orange Township: Schottenstein eyes townhome development along extended Home Road

Jim Fischer

Orange Township trustees will hear the first zoning request within the recently adopted Route 23 Corridor Overlay District when they meet Dec. 22.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom and livestreamed at the township's YouTube channel, Orange Township, Ohio.

The first proposal in the overlay comes from Schottenstein Real Estate Group for Orange Grand Estates at Slate Ridge, a 130-unit townhome development along the extension of Home Road to Graphics Way, east of U.S. Route 23.

One goal of the overlay is to attract commercial development along Route 23 by streamlining the zoning-application process for commercial development and fast-tracking commercial zoning applications within its footprint.

The overlay also includes several distinct zoning areas, including for mixed-use and multifamily residential development.

“The main goal of the overlay is to attract commercial development. There are different areas, and housing is in high demand right now,” trustee Ryan Rivers said. “Commercial will come, but no surprise if the first applications are housing.”

Township zoning director Michele Boni said developers have held pre-application meetings with the township staff and two members of the zoning commission.

The overlay language was adopted by the township zoning commission based on the proposed Route 23 corridor guide.

The guide was developed by One Delaware, a private-public partnership that seeks to promote commercial development and tax diversification along Route 23 throughout much of Delaware County, and in partnership with Delaware County Economic Development.

